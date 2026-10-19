CJP Leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das’ Trespassing Case Goes To Crime Branch: Sources

The trespassing case involving Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, police sources said. The Crime Branch will now investigate the matter.

Earlier on Monday, Ranka and Das were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station, which extended their judicial custody by two days. Their next hearing is scheduled for October 21.

Delhi Police detained the two CJP leaders on October 13 over an alleged attempt to enter the restricted protest site at Jantar Mantar without permission. The party has accused the authorities of deliberately delaying their release.

Judicial Custody Extended By Two Days

Ranka and Das were taken back to Tihar Jail after appearing before the SEM for proceedings. The two CJP spokespersons are expected to be produced again on Wednesday.

Following their detention, they were presented before the magistrate on October 14 and remanded to five days of judicial custody. Their custody has now been extended by a further two days.

The initial delay in securing their release was reportedly linked to the absence of people standing as sureties when they were first detained. The CJP legal team later submitted the required bail documents and produced the sureties before the SEM, seeking their release. However, the magistrate extended their custody.

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CJP Alleges Deliberate Delay In Release

The party maintains that Ranka and Das had gone to Jantar Mantar only to hoist the national flag and raise slogans. It has accused the police and administration of deliberately delaying court proceedings to prevent the two leaders from being released.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the authorities had no legal grounds to keep the leaders in jail and were resorting to procedural delays. The party’s legal head, Ratna Singh, also claimed that a hearing scheduled for the afternoon had been postponed by several hours by the police and officials.