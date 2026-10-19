France Orders Partial Curfews Amid Violent Protests, Macron Blames Far-Left Groups For Unrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom French PM ordered curfews following violent unrest and looting.

Widespread protests, 2,400 arrests, spurred by cost-of-living anger.

President condemned violence, promised economic relief, strict legal action.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has directed regional authorities to impose partial curfews in selected urban areas as France grapples with two days of violent unrest, arson and looting. President Emmanuel Macron has criticised security failures, rejected Interior Minister Laurent Nunez’s resignation and ordered a review of intelligence and policing arrangements. At least 2,400 people were arrested following demonstrations over the cost of living and public services.

Curfews After Violence

Lecornu instructed regional officials to introduce partial curfews on Monday evening as authorities sought to contain further disturbances linked to demonstrations across the country.

According to France 24, municipal town halls were set alight and hundreds of businesses were looted or damaged during the unrest, which authorities attributed in part to ultra-left groups.

The protests followed calls from trade unions, student organisations and activists seeking to revive the Yellow Vest movement, which emerged in 2018 over social inequality and economic grievances.

Authorities estimated that around 5,50,000 people took part in Saturday’s largely peaceful marches, while organisers put the figure at 8,00,000. Violence subsequently erupted in several locations, with clashes between demonstrators and security forces and attacks on public buildings and commercial establishments.

Macron Rejects Resignation

Macron on Monday rejected Nunez’s resignation, which the Interior Minister had submitted on Sunday, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

“Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the president refused,” the statement said.

Macron instructed Nunez to investigate failures in security planning and intelligence gathering and introduce new operational methods for police forces.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, the President expressed anger and shame over the violence, accusing far-left activists of attacking police officers and public buildings to create disorder.

“Nothing justifies it. Nothing explains it. Nothing excuses it,” Macron said.

He also stressed that peaceful protesters should not be equated with those involved in destruction and looting.

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Cost-Of-Living Anger

The demonstrations were driven partly by concerns over rising living costs, fuel prices and conditions in schools and universities.

Macron acknowledged the public’s economic concerns, linking higher fuel costs to the conflict in the Persian Gulf. He said France was pursuing international initiatives to secure fuel and gas supplies and would engage with Gulf states and fuel distributors to seek relief for consumers.

The President also announced plans for structured discussions with school and university students to address concerns about their living conditions and future prospects.

To support businesses affected by the unrest, Lecornu will lead a crisis unit to speed up assistance. Regional prefects have also been asked to coordinate protective measures with local mayors, including restrictions on gatherings where necessary.

Crackdown And Political Tensions

Macron called for firm legal action against those responsible for violence and looting, saying the Justice Minister had instructed prosecutors to pursue cases rigorously.

“Those who destroyed must pay, those who looted must reimburse, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will have to answer for it,” he said.

Incidents included a fire at a tourist information centre in Lyon, forced entry into town halls in Marseille and Lille, and shop looting, particularly in Marseille.

With the presidential election six months away, Macron also warned against political groups exploiting the unrest, insisting that disagreements must be addressed through peaceful debate.

Separately, US Under Secretary of State Jacob S Helberg warned of what he described as a resurgence of “far-left political terrorism”. He accused transnational networks of coordinating violence across borders and called for action against their financing and operations.

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