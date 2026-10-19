Tiger Shroff Firing Case: CCTV Shows Accused Running, Boarding Moving Train In Surat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suspects fired at Tiger Shroff's car, then fled.

CCTV captured them boarding a train from Surat.

Police arrested them in Kota, planning Nepal escape.

CCTV footage from Surat Railway Station shows three men accused of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car running along a platform and jumping into a general coach of a moving train as they allegedly attempted to evade police.

In one clip, a train is seen entering the station as the suspects rush down the platform before leaping aboard. Another CCTV recording shows them entering Surat Railway Station through an exit gate at around 1:31 am, hours after the firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday night.

According to sources, the footage traces the suspects’ movement from the road to the railway station before they boarded the train. The three men allegedly travelled to Surat in a Maharashtra-registered taxi.

Accused Allegedly Received Rs 50,000 Advance

Police sources said the three accused received a collective advance of ₹50,000 to carry out the attack. Investigators are questioning them to establish their individual roles and determine whether all three were directly involved in the shooting.

The suspects were intercepted by Kota Police in Rajasthan while travelling aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express. Police said they were headed towards Delhi and allegedly planned to escape to Nepal.

“We covered the exit points, platforms and various other locations to apprehend the accused. It was the Pune-Jaipur Express. We received the information around 9:45 am,” Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam told reporters.

“The Mumbai Police have arrived, and we will hand the accused over to them. Preliminary questioning revealed that they intended to travel to Delhi by this train and then escape to Nepal from there,” she added.

How The Suspects Allegedly Fled Mumbai

The attackers reportedly fled on a motorcycle after opening fire at Shroff’s car as he was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday night. They allegedly abandoned the motorcycle near Andheri West railway station before boarding a local train to Borivali.

From there, they travelled by road to Surat in a taxi before heading to the railway station. CCTV footage reportedly captured them boarding a moving train at Surat.

Sources said the suspects shared messages and location details through the Signal and Telegram apps. Police have yet to recover the weapon allegedly used in the firing. The accused were travelling in a general compartment when they were arrested.

Tiger Shroff Escaped Unhurt

Shroff, 36, escaped unhurt in the incident, though his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured, police said.

Video footage of the firing showed one man holding a gun with both hands and firing towards the actor’s car, while another man wearing a cap appeared to fire from the side. A third man was positioned on a motorcycle, which the suspects allegedly used to flee.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post that has gone viral. Police are yet to verify the post’s authenticity.

What Police Suspect About The Firing

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place around 7 pm on Sunday as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

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Sources in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch suspect that the attack was planned in advance. Investigators believe the alleged shooters had carried out reconnaissance of Shroff’s movements and timed the attack as he left the venue.

The suspects’ detailed interrogation is expected to help investigators establish their alleged roles and clarify the planning behind the incident.