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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Thookte Honge Log Iss Par': Mahhi Vij Slams Amrapali Dubey On 'Bigg Boss 20'; 'Bhojpuri' Remark Draws Backlash

'Thookte Honge Log Iss Par': Mahhi Vij Slams Amrapali Dubey On 'Bigg Boss 20'; 'Bhojpuri' Remark Draws Backlash

Mahhi Vij and Amrapali Dubey clash over cooking in Bigg Boss 20. Mahhi's Bhojpuri remark and the heated kitchen showdown have sparked attention.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahhi Vij and Amrapali Dubey argued over chicken cooking.
  • Mahhi questioned methods, citing her lack of home cooking experience.
  • Mahhi then made a controversial Bhojpuri identity remark.
  • Amrapali defended her community, escalating house tensions.

A heated argument over food has intensified the ongoing tension between Bigg Boss 20 contestants Mahhi Vij and Amrapali Dubey. What began as a disagreement over cooking in the house kitchen soon turned personal, with Mahhi making a remark about Amrapali's Bhojpuri identity that has drawn attention.

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Mahhi Vij And Amrapali Dubey Clash Over Chicken

The latest face-off unfolded in the Bigg Boss kitchen while the housemates were preparing chicken. Amrapali, who was involved in cooking, objected to Mahhi's repeated interference in the process.

According to Amrapali, the disagreement began after Mahhi questioned how the chicken was being prepared, including the decision to add potatoes. The exchange soon became more heated, with both contestants trading sharp comments.

Amrapali was particularly upset by what she viewed as Mahhi's continued involvement in the cooking despite Mahhi saying that she doesn't cook at home.

After the argument, Mahhi spoke to other housemates about the incident and became emotional while expressing her frustration. She said that cooking isn't something she handles at home.

“If I don't know how to cook, then? I don't know how to cook. I have a cook in my house. I have worked hard to get a cook,” Mahhi said.

She also reacted strongly to the criticism she had received, saying, “They are disgusting women. My foot! I will finish them in two minutes.”

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Mahhi's Bhojpuri Remark Becomes A Talking Point

The confrontation took another turn when Mahhi referred to Amrapali's Bhojpuri background during the heated exchange.

“Thookte honge Bhojpuri ke log is par,” she said. 

The comment came amid the argument and was directed at the situation involving Amrapali.

During the clash, Amrapali asked Mahhi to keep away from the kitchen while the food was being prepared. Mahhi responded, “You don't exist to me.”

Amrapali then made a remark about Mahhi's cooking, saying that when Mahhi cooks, there is barely enough food for 16 people.

Later, Amrapali was visibly hurt after learning that Qazi had told Mahhi not to give her “footage”, while referring to Mahhi as a star. Responding to the situation, Amrapali said, “It is very difficult for an artist to explain their work and their position to another artist.”

She also spoke about the influence of the Bhojpuri community, saying that Bhojpuri people have a significant role in governance and are also very strong in politics.

Users React To The Viral Remark

Mahhi Vij’s remark also drew criticism from social media users.

One user called her statement towards Amrapali “very big and insulting”, while another sarcastically wrote, “What a classy behaviour Mahhi Vij.”

A third user reacted, “Wow, Mahi Vij, out comes your true colours.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the argument between Mahhi Vij and Amrapali Dubey?

The disagreement began in the Bigg Boss kitchen over how chicken was being prepared. Amrapali objected to Mahhi's repeated interference and questioning of her cooking methods.

What controversial comment did Mahhi Vij make to Amrapali Dubey?

Mahhi made a remark referencing Amrapali's Bhojpuri background, stating, “Thookte honge Bhojpuri ke log is par.” This comment further escalated their conflict.

Why was Amrapali upset with Mahhi's kitchen involvement?

Amrapali was annoyed by Mahhi's continuous interference in the cooking process. She noted that Mahhi claimed not to cook at home yet still meddled.

How did Mahhi Vij explain her lack of cooking ability?

Mahhi explained that she doesn't cook at home because she employs a cook. She emphasized that she worked hard to afford this household help.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahhi Vij Amrapali Dubey Bigg Boss 20
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