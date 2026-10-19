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English NewsNewsCJP Leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das’ Judicial Custody Extended By Two Days

CJP Leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das’ Judicial Custody Extended By Two Days

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das’ judicial custody has been extended by two days, with the next hearing scheduled for October 21.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 07:37 PM (IST)

A Special Executive Magistrate has extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das by two days, with their next hearing scheduled for October 21. Delhi Police detained the two leaders on October 13, over an attempt to enter the restricted Jantar Mantar protest site without permission. The party has accused authorities of deliberately delaying their release.

Custody Extended

Ranka and Das were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station for proceedings and were subsequently taken back to Tihar Jail. The two CJP spokespersons are expected to be produced again on Wednesday.

Following their detention, they were presented before the magistrate on October 14 and remanded to five days of judicial custody.

The initial delay in securing their release was reportedly linked to the absence of people standing as sureties when they were first detained. The CJP legal team subsequently submitted the required bail documents and produced the sureties before the SEM, seeking their release.

However, the magistrate extended their custody by a further two days.

Also Read: AISA President Neha Bora Moves Delhi HC Over SEM Notice Seeking Rs 10,000 Bond To Maintain Peace

CJP Alleges Deliberate Delay

The party maintains that Ranka and Das had gone to Jantar Mantar only to hoist the national flag and raise slogans. It has accused the police and administration of intentionally delaying court proceedings to prevent the two leaders from being released.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the authorities had no legal grounds to keep the leaders in jail and were resorting to procedural delays. The party’s legal head, Ratna Singh, also claimed that a hearing scheduled for the afternoon had been deliberately postponed for several hours by the police and officials.

Dipke’s Emotional Message

Shortly before the custody extension was announced, Dipke shared a lengthy message on social media expressing how much he missed the two leaders.

“Today is your sixth day in jail. I cannot tell you how much I miss you both,” he wrote.

Dipke said he had become accustomed to receiving numerous calls and messages from Ranka and Das at all hours over the previous three months. He admitted that he often ignored or postponed responding to them because he trusted the duo to manage their responsibilities.

“I knew that even without me, you would somehow manage everything, and you always did,” he wrote.

The next hearing on October 21 is expected to determine the next step in the proceedings concerning the two CJP leaders.

Also Read: ‘They Gave Up Comfortable Lives’: Abhijeet Dipke’s Emotional Post On Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das CJP Protest Ashutosh Ranka
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