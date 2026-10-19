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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmrita Singh Signs 5-Year Rental Deal For Mumbai Office, To Earn Rs 5.85 Lakh A Month

Amrita Singh Signs 5-Year Rental Deal For Mumbai Office, To Earn Rs 5.85 Lakh A Month

Amrita Singh has leased her Andheri West office space in Mumbai to an AI studio for five years, earning a monthly rent of Rs 5.85 lakh, according to CRE Matrix.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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  • Lease started October 2026, rent payment begins December.

Amrita Singh, who was a popular star in the 1980s and 1990s and is the mother of actress Sara Ali Khan, has signed a major property deal. The actress has rented out her office space in Mumbai, earning a monthly rent of nearly Rs 6 lakh.

Amrita Singh Leases Out Her Office Space

According to a report by CRE Matrix, Amrita Singh's office space is located in the Signature building on Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai. Amrita and her daughter Sara Ali Khan have leased the commercial unit to Upsurge Labs LLP, an artificial intelligence (AI) studio firm.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Add Attempted Murder Charges In Tiger Shroff Firing Case, Confirm All 3 Accused Are Adults

Five-Year Rental Deal Worth Rs 3.76 Crore

According to property registration documents, Upsurge Labs LLP is currently under the management of Soumya Jain. Amrita has leased the commercial unit to the firm for a monthly rent of Rs 5.85 lakh under a five-year agreement. The property has a carpet area of 2,545 square feet and comes with three car parking spaces.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, with a security deposit of over Rs 35 lakh. The lease commenced in October, but the tenant will not have to pay rent for October and November, as the period has been allocated for preparatory work at the property. Rental payments will begin on December 1. Over the five-year term, the deal is expected to generate a total rental income of approximately Rs 3.76 crore.

Amrita Singh's Film Career

Amrita Singh made her Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Deol in the 1983 blockbuster Betaab. She went on to feature in several films, including Mard, Karma, Khudgarz, Batwara, Jadoogar, Toofan, Krodh, Akayla, Surya Vanshi and Aaina. The actress was last seen in Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, in which she portrayed the character of Hema.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Announces ‘UNIFYD’ Music Fest In Abu Dhabi; Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla To Headline

Amrita Singh's Personal Life

Amrita Singh married actor Saif Ali Khan in 1991, at the peak of her career. Saif was 12 years younger than the actress at the time. The couple has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, after 13 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2004. Since then, Sara Ali Khan has established herself as an actress in Bollywood, while Ibrahim Ali Khan has also ventured into acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will rental payments begin for the leased property?

Rental payments for the office space will begin on December 1, 2026. The tenant has October and November 2026 for preparatory work without paying rent.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Sara Ali Khan Amrita Singh AI Studio
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