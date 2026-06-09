Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allu Arjun praised Ram Charan's

He highlighted Charan's transformation; wished Janhvi Kapoor well.

Arjun also lauded director Buchi Babu Sana's compelling work.

Director Sana thanked Arjun amidst Janhvi Kapoor character debate.

Amid the ongoing discussion surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi, Allu Arjun has come out in support of the film and its cast. The actor praised Ram Charan's performance after watching the sports drama and congratulated director Buchi Babu Sana and the team on the film's success.

ALSO READ: 'Wanted To Show Rawness': Peddi Director Addresses Objectification Of Janhvi Kapoor After Backlash, Removes Scenes

Allu Arjun Applauds Ram Charan’s Performance

After watching Peddi, Allu Arjun took to X to express his admiration for Ram Charan’s work in the film. The actor highlighted Charan’s transformation, screen presence and performance, describing it as one of the film’s biggest strengths.

He wrote, “Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan. A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the applause (sic)"

Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan.

A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 9, 2026

Special Mention For Janhvi Kapoor And Jagapathi Babu

Beyond Ram Charan, Allu Arjun also acknowledged the wider cast. He singled out veteran actor Jagapathi Babu for praise and sent his best wishes to Janhvi Kapoor, who plays Achiyyamma in the film.

“Striking performance by @IamJagguBhai garu and all the other artists. Love to the leading lady, #JanhviKapoor (sic).”

Janhvi’s role has become one of the most talked-about aspects of Peddi. The actress portrays the daughter of a local politician, and her character has sparked considerable debate online, with some viewers criticising certain scenes and the way the role was handled.

ALSO READ: Peddi Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Nears Rs 250 Cr Despite Sharp Monday Drop

Allu Arjun Congratulates Director Buchi Babu Sana

The Pushpa star also reserved praise for director Buchi Babu Sana, crediting him for bringing out strong performances across the board and presenting Ram Charan in a compelling manner.

He added, “My warm regards to the captain of the ship, @BuchiBabuSana garu, for elevating everyone and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the entire team of #Peddi!”

Responding to the appreciation, Buchi Babu Sana thanked Allu Arjun for his encouragement and support.

The director said, "Thank you so much for your kind words and love for #Peddi Sir, Your appreciation truly means a lot to me and to our entire team Sir. Forever grateful for your encouragement, support, and blessings Sir"

Thank you so much for your kind words and love for #Peddi Sir 🤗🤗❤️❤️🙏🙏



Your appreciation truly means a lot to me and to our entire team Sir❤️🙏



Forever grateful for your encouragement, support, and blessings Sir❤️🤗 https://t.co/gOKxVn2QMR — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 9, 2026

What’s Next For Allu Arjun?

As Peddi continues its run in cinemas, Allu Arjun is focused on his upcoming project Raaka. Directed by Atlee, the large-scale sci-fi entertainer will also feature Deepika Padukone in a leading role, making it one of the most anticipated films currently in production.