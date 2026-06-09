The film's official title is Batwara 1947. It was previously known as Lahore 1947 but was changed as Aamir Khan was not keen on the earlier title.
Batwara 1947 First Look OUT; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi Bring Pain Of Partition To Screen
Batwara 1947, starring Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Sunny Deol, and his son Karan Deol, will release on August 14 this year. The film was earlier titled Lahore 1947.
- Film stars Zinta, Azmi, Fazal, and the Deols.
- New title secured from late producer Salim Akhtar's family.
- Preity Zinta returns; Sunny, Karan Deol share screen.
Aamir Khan Productions released the first look, release date and official title of the multi-starrer film Lahore 1947 on Tuesday. The film, which is set to release a day before Independence Day 2026, is now titled Batwara 1947. It stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Sunny Deol, and his son Karan Deol. The teaser will reportedly drop on June 15.
Batwara 1947 First Look Out
“In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch Batwara1947 in theatres from August 14,” read the caption shared alongside the teaser on social media. The teaser features the cast in intense and emotional roles, bringing the pain of Partition to the screen.
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In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage.— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) June 9, 2026
Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026. pic.twitter.com/vqaFsTrqhg
About Batwara
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film’s title was changed as Aamir Khan was not keen on naming it Lahore 1947. However, the title Batwara originally belonged to the late producer Salim Akhtar, who produced the 1989 film Batwara, directed by JP Dutta and starring Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh, Poonam Dhillon, Mohsin Khan, Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri. Aamir Khan reportedly met Salim Akhtar’s family to request the rights to the title, and after their consent, the title was officially announced.
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The film is also notable for marking Preity Zinta’s return to acting, while Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol will be sharing screen space for the first time.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the official title of the film by Aamir Khan Productions?
When is Batwara 1947 scheduled for release?
Batwara 1947 is set to release on August 14, 2026. This date is a day before Independence Day 2026.
Who are the lead actors in Batwara 1947?
The film features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Sunny Deol, and his son Karan Deol. It marks Preity Zinta's return to acting.
Why was the film's title changed?
Aamir Khan was not keen on the initial title, Lahore 1947. He requested and received consent from late producer Salim Akhtar's family to use the title Batwara.