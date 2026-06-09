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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBatwara 1947 First Look OUT; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi Bring Pain Of Partition To Screen

Batwara 1947 First Look OUT; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi Bring Pain Of Partition To Screen

Batwara 1947, starring Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Sunny Deol, and his son Karan Deol, will release on August 14 this year. The film was earlier titled Lahore 1947.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film stars Zinta, Azmi, Fazal, and the Deols.
  • New title secured from late producer Salim Akhtar's family.
  • Preity Zinta returns; Sunny, Karan Deol share screen.

Aamir Khan Productions released the first look, release date and official title of the multi-starrer film Lahore 1947 on Tuesday. The film, which is set to release a day before Independence Day 2026, is now titled Batwara 1947. It stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Sunny Deol, and his son Karan Deol. The teaser will reportedly drop on June 15.

Batwara 1947 First Look Out

“In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch Batwara1947 in theatres from August 14,” read the caption shared alongside the teaser on social media. The teaser features the cast in intense and emotional roles, bringing the pain of Partition to the screen.

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About Batwara

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film’s title was changed as Aamir Khan was not keen on naming it Lahore 1947. However, the title Batwara originally belonged to the late producer Salim Akhtar, who produced the 1989 film Batwara, directed by JP Dutta and starring Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh, Poonam Dhillon, Mohsin Khan, Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri. Aamir Khan reportedly met Salim Akhtar’s family to request the rights to the title, and after their consent, the title was officially announced.

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The film is also notable for marking Preity Zinta’s return to acting, while Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol will be sharing screen space for the first time.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the official title of the film by Aamir Khan Productions?

The film's official title is Batwara 1947. It was previously known as Lahore 1947 but was changed as Aamir Khan was not keen on the earlier title.

When is Batwara 1947 scheduled for release?

Batwara 1947 is set to release on August 14, 2026. This date is a day before Independence Day 2026.

Who are the lead actors in Batwara 1947?

The film features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Sunny Deol, and his son Karan Deol. It marks Preity Zinta's return to acting.

Why was the film's title changed?

Aamir Khan was not keen on the initial title, Lahore 1947. He requested and received consent from late producer Salim Akhtar's family to use the title Batwara.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Preity Zinta Shabana Azmi Sunny Deol Breaking News ABP Live ENtertainment News Batwara 1947
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