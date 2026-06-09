Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film stars Zinta, Azmi, Fazal, and the Deols.

New title secured from late producer Salim Akhtar's family.

Preity Zinta returns; Sunny, Karan Deol share screen.

Aamir Khan Productions released the first look, release date and official title of the multi-starrer film Lahore 1947 on Tuesday. The film, which is set to release a day before Independence Day 2026, is now titled Batwara 1947. It stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Sunny Deol, and his son Karan Deol. The teaser will reportedly drop on June 15.

Batwara 1947 First Look Out

“In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch Batwara1947 in theatres from August 14,” read the caption shared alongside the teaser on social media. The teaser features the cast in intense and emotional roles, bringing the pain of Partition to the screen.



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In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage.

Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026. pic.twitter.com/vqaFsTrqhg — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) June 9, 2026

About Batwara

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film’s title was changed as Aamir Khan was not keen on naming it Lahore 1947. However, the title Batwara originally belonged to the late producer Salim Akhtar, who produced the 1989 film Batwara, directed by JP Dutta and starring Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh, Poonam Dhillon, Mohsin Khan, Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri. Aamir Khan reportedly met Salim Akhtar’s family to request the rights to the title, and after their consent, the title was officially announced.

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The film is also notable for marking Preity Zinta’s return to acting, while Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol will be sharing screen space for the first time.