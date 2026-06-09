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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRupali Ganguly Reacts To Satish Shah Receiving Padma Shri Posthumously: ‘Wish He Could’ve Received It Himself’

Rupali Ganguly Reacts To Satish Shah Receiving Padma Shri Posthumously: ‘Wish He Could’ve Received It Himself’

Mammootty, R Madhavan, and Satish Shah to receive Padma Awards on June 23.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Satish Shah, R Madhavan, Mammootty to receive Padma Awards.
  • Shah gets posthumous Padma Shri; Mammootty receives Padma Bhushan.
  • R Madhavan awarded Padma Shri; ceremony held June 23.

Actor Satish Shah, along with actor-filmmaker R Madhavan and Malayalam superstar Mammootty, is set to receive the Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan from President Droupadi Murmu on June 23. Mammootty will be conferred the Padma Bhushan, R Madhavan the Padma Shri, and Satish Shah will be honoured posthumously with the Padma Shri. Rupali Ganguly reacted emotionally to Shah being honoured after his passing.

‘Actor Who Turned Stage Into Humour’

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) described Satish Shah as one of India’s most beloved actors in theatre, television, and cinema, known for his impeccable comic timing, versatility, and deeply human performances. 

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“Satish Shah was one of India’s most respected and beloved actors in theatre, television & cinema, known for his impeccable comic timing, versatility, and deeply human performances. Trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, he built a remarkable career spanning more than four decades, becoming a household name across generations and contributing significantly to popular culture and the performing arts in India,” wrote the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on X, formerly Twitter. 

The ministry added, “Beyond acting, he had been a mentor to young performers and has actively supported theatre and creative arts in Mumbai. His body of work reflects a lifelong commitment to storytelling, entertainment, and cultural contribution.”

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Reacting to the tribute, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Wish he could have received this honour himself….”

A total of 65 eminent personalities will be honoured at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony on June 23. This follows the first ceremony held last month, where 66 recipients were conferred their awards.

Padma Awards 2026

This year, the President approved 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honours. The awards, announced on Republic Day, recognise contributions across fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, literature, education, medicine, sports, trade and industry, and civil service.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which notable actors are receiving Padma Awards on June 23?

Actors Satish Shah, R Madhavan, and Malayalam superstar Mammootty are set to receive Padma Awards on June 23. They will be honored at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

What specific Padma Awards are Mammootty, R Madhavan, and Satish Shah receiving?

Mammootty will be conferred the Padma Bhushan. R Madhavan and Satish Shah will each be honored with the Padma Shri.

What is significant about Satish Shah's Padma Shri honor?

Satish Shah will be honored posthumously with the Padma Shri. Actress Rupali Ganguly expressed her wish that he could have received the honor himself.

How did the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting describe Satish Shah?

The MIB described Satish Shah as one of India’s most beloved actors, known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility. He mentored young performers and actively supported creative arts.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Padma Shri R Madhavan Satish Shah Rupali Ganguly ENtertainment News Mammoothy
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