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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Wanted To Show Rawness': Peddi Director Addresses Objectification Of Janhvi Kapoor After Backlash, Removes Scenes

'Wanted To Show Rawness': Peddi Director Addresses Objectification Of Janhvi Kapoor After Backlash, Removes Scenes

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana has addressed criticism surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in the film, saying some scenes were misread and confirming that controversial portions have been removed.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Director Buchi Babu Sana addressed criticism regarding 'Peddi' scenes.
  • Controversial scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor's character were removed.
  • Sana apologized, stating original intent misunderstood, scenes misleading.

The debate surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi continues to generate discussion, prompting director Buchi Babu Sana to publicly address the criticism. Following widespread backlash over scenes that many viewers and women right's advocates described as hypersexualised, the filmmaker has confirmed that the contested portions have been removed from the film.

The director also mentioned that audiences had misunderstood the intent behind Janhvi’s character, Achiyyamma, in the Ram Charan-led drama.

ALSO READ: Peddi Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Nears Rs 250 Cr Despite Sharp Monday Drop

Criticism Over Janhvi Kapoor’s Character Sparks Debate

Soon after the film's release, several raised concerns about how Achiyyamma had been depicted on screen. The romance track in particular drew criticism, with some audiences arguing that certain scenes were disrespectful towards women.

As criticism intensified online, the makers announced plans to trim the portions that had attracted objections. Buchi Babu Sana later apologised and confirmed that the scenes would be deleted. So far, neither Ram Charan nor Janhvi Kapoor has publicly commented on the controversy.

Speaking to Indian Express, Buchi Babu said, "In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story."

Director Explains The Creative Intent Behind Achiyyamma

The filmmaker said the character was designed to play a significant role in the evolution of Ram Charan’s protagonist. Unlike his earlier work, he deliberately adopted a different narrative approach in Peddi, using the relationship between the two characters to show the lead character's transformation.

Explaining this, he said, "In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves."

ALSO READ: 'Nobody Dared To Cross Line With Me’: Jaya Bachchan Joins Peddi Row As Kareena Says ‘Sensuality Isn’t Skin Show’

‘A Few Shots Turned Misleading’

While defending the broader narrative, Buchi Babu acknowledged that some scenes had not landed as intended.

"In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them," he said.

Among the sequences that drew criticism was Janhvi Kapoor’s introductory scene, where the camera movement was accused by viewers of focusing on parts of her body rather than her face. Another heavily criticised moment featured Peddi kissing her character without consent while explaining that physical affection was the only way he knew how to express love.

Buchi Babu Sana Issues Public Apology

On Saturday, the director shared a detailed statement on X, formerly Twitter, responding directly to concerns about the film.

“As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he wrote.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the film criticised?

Viewers and women's rights advocates criticised due to objectification of women.

What action did the director take regarding the controversial scenes in Peddi?

Director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that the contested scenes have been removed from the film. He also issued a public apology regarding the discomfort caused.

How did director Buchi Babu Sana explain the intent behind Janhvi Kapoor's character?

Sana stated that audiences misunderstood the character's intent. Achiyyamma was designed to play a significant role in the evolution of Ram Charan's protagonist.

What specific scenes in Peddi faced backlash?

The introductory scene of Janhvi Kapoor, where the camera focused on her body, and a moment where Peddi kissed her character without consent, were heavily criticised.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Ram CHaran Peddi Buchi Babu Sana Enertainment News
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