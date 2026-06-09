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HomeEntertainmentMoviesPeddi Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Nears Rs 250 Cr Despite Sharp Monday Drop

Peddi Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Nears Rs 250 Cr Despite Sharp Monday Drop

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi recorded a sharp drop on Day 5 but still pushed its worldwide gross to Rs 248.92 crore. The film has already surpassed Sitaare Zameen Par's lifetime collection.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Peddi box office nears Rs 250 crore worldwide gross earnings.
  • Film crossed Rs 200 crore India gross despite Monday decline.
  • Monday saw 62.5% collection drop, earning Rs 12.05 crore net.
  • Strong opening weekend fueled film's overall box office success.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama Peddi has maintained a strong grip at the box office, even as collections slowed considerably on its first Monday. While the film witnessed a notable decline compared to Sunday, its continued its impressive run by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India and moving closer to the Rs 250 crore milestone worldwide.

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First Monday Sees Expected Slowdown

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.05 crore net in India on Day 5, marking a steep 62.5% decline from Sunday's Rs 32.15 crore net collection. The Monday figure came from 7,905 shows across the country, reflecting the usual weekday dip after a strong opening weekend.

With the latest numbers, Peddi has accumulated Rs 169.70 crore in India net collections, while its India gross total has climbed to Rs 201.92 crore. Overseas markets added another Rs 1 crore on Day 5, taking the film's international gross to Rs Rs 47 crore.

The worldwide gross coleection, now stands at Rs 248.92 crore.

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Strong Start Fuelled Weekend Momentum

The film began its theatrical journey with Rs 18.50 crore from premiere screenings before collecting Rs 51 crore on opening day. It followed that with Rs 26.90 crore on its first Friday.

Collections accelerated over the weekend, with Rs 28.85 crore on Saturday and Rs 31.90 crore on Sunday. By the end of its first weekend, Peddi had amassed Rs 157.15 crore, setting the stage for a robust weekday run.

Among all language versions, the Telugu edition remained the primary contributor on Day 5, generating Rs 10.40 crore net. At the other end of the spectrum, the Malayalam version contributed Rs 0.03 crore.

Despite lower weekday occupancy levels, Peddi continues to attract audiences and remains one of the strongest performers at the box office.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Ram CHaran ENtertainment News Peddi Peddi Box Office Collection
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