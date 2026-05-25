Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in an elaborate ivory couture gown with oversized sculptural ruffles that resembled blooming roses. The outfit had an old-Hollywood glamour influence.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Dramatic Ivory Rose Gown At Cannes 2026
Aishwarya Rai's latest Cannes 2026 look in an ivory couture gown featuring sculpted rose detailing has gone viral online. Here’s a closer look at her dramatic fashion moment from the festival.
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a new ivory couture gown.
- The dramatic ruffle design featured rose-like detailing.
- She previously appeared in nude, white, and blue outfits.
- Her looks consistently drew significant attention at Cannes.
Just when many thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had wrapped up her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year, a fresh set of striking photographs brought her straight back into the spotlight. Images of the actor dressed in an elaborate ivory couture ensemble quickly spread across fan pages and social media, reigniting conversations around her fashion choices at Cannes 2026.
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A Dramatic Couture Moment In Ivory
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In the latest viral photographs, Aishwarya is seen standing against a sunlit European backdrop while wearing an ivory-toned couture gown designed with oversized sculptural ruffles. The detailing across the shoulders and bodice resembled blooming roses, giving the outfit a dramatic and almost fantasy-inspired finish.
The actor styled her hair in soft side-swept waves and completed the look with smoky eye make-up and a nude lip shade. The overall aesthetic carried a strong old-Hollywood influence, something many social media users instantly associated with classic Cannes glamour.
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A Series Of Head-Turning Cannes Appearances
Before the ivory couture photographs surfaced, Aishwarya had already made several appearances throughout Cannes 2026, each drawing significant attention online.
For one of her festival interviews, she opted for a custom nude-toned fitted outfit by designer Fjolla Nila, styled by Mohit Rai. The structured silhouette marked a noticeable shift from the voluminous styles she has often favoured in recent years and leaned into a more refined European-inspired glamour.
At the festival’s closing event, Aishwarya appeared in a white pantsuit created by designer Cheney Chan. The ensemble featured embellished lapels, lace-detailed tailored trousers and a flowing feathered cape.
Earlier in the festival, she opened her Cannes appearances in a sculpted blue mermaid-style gown by Amit Aggarwal, a look that also marked the designer’s Cannes debut.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing in the latest viral photos from Cannes?
Besides the ivory gown, what other outfits has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worn at Cannes 2026?
She has worn a custom nude-toned fitted outfit by Fjolla Nila, a white pantsuit with a feathered cape by Cheney Chan, and a sculpted blue mermaid-style gown by Amit Aggarwal.
Who styled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfits at Cannes?
Mohit Rai styled her custom nude-toned fitted outfit. Other designers mentioned include Fjolla Nila, Cheney Chan, and Amit Aggarwal.