Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed for Cannes after L'Oréal Paris video omission.

Rai Bachchan made multiple appearances in diverse designer gowns and a pantsuit.

Kangana Ranaut defended Rai Bachchan against social media fashion criticism.

Ranaut championed self-expression and older women's presence on red carpets.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines ever since L’Oréal Paris shared its Cannes Film Festival video featuring Alia Bhatt, leaving her out. This led to speculation that the actor might skip the red carpet this year. However, after fans voiced their disappointment online, the brand confirmed Aishwarya’s attendance in a social media comment.

Aishwarya eventually made a stunning appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, serving multiple looks throughout the event. She walked the red carpet in a blush pink Sophie Couture gown, turned heads in an abyss-blue Amit Aggarwal creation, and later attended the closing ceremony in a white pantsuit by Chinese designer Chene Chan.

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While many praised her style and presence, some social media users began comparing her Cannes looks to Alia Bhatt’s and criticised her blue Amit Aggarwal outfit, saying it did not suit her body type. Amid the online trolling, actor and politician Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Aishwarya and praised her appearance at Cannes.

Kangana Ranaut Backs Aishwarya Rai

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana Ranaut defended Aishwarya Rai and also called out the criticism around women’s appearances on red carpets. “Fashion and style is a self expression. It is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone,” Kangana wrote, before adding, “Ash looks great!”

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She further slammed the trolls and wrote, “Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got?”

Kangana concluded by saying, “She is not here to please you. She is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks.”





Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2026 Looks

Aishwarya, who has represented L’Oréal Paris at Cannes as a global ambassador since 2003, first appeared in Amit Aggarwal’s blue “Luminara” gown paired with a shimmering dupatta and a diamond necklace featuring blue stones.

Later, she changed into a pastel pink Sophie Couture gown featuring floral detailing and a flowing sheer cape. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who twinned with her in a similar red outfit.

For the closing ceremony, Aishwarya opted for a layered white pantsuit by Chinese designer Chene Chan.