Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 crossed ₹50 crore net, collecting ₹13.95 crore Sunday.

Karuppu showed strong momentum, adding ₹14.45 crore on Day 10.

Bhooth Bangla saw a massive 35% growth in its 6th week.

Dhurandhar 2 continues historic run, nearing ₹1,800 crore worldwide.

Sundya turned out to be another strong day for cinemas, with several films posting healthy jumps at the box office. From major milestones to impressive percentage growths, the latest collection figures painted a clear picture of which titles are driving audiences to theatres. While Drishyam 3 celebrated a significant achievement at the domestic box office, Karuppu maintained its powerful momentum. Meanwhile, long-running titles such as Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 continued to add remarkable numbers to their already massive totals.

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Chand Mera Dil Day 3 Box Office Collection

Chand Mera Dil also enjoyed a healthy Sunday boost. The film collected Rs 4.35 crore net on Day 3, marking a 16 per cent rise from Saturday’s Rs 3.75 crore.

The romantic drama played across 4,722 shows and has so far earned Rs 11.10 crore net in India, alongside Rs 13.23 crore in India gross collections. Overseas earnings reached Rs 1.50 crore after adding Rs 0.50 crore on Sunday, taking the film’s worldwide gross total to Rs 14.73 crore.

Drishyam 3 Day 4 Box Office Collection

Among the biggest highlights of the day was Drishyam 3 officially crossing the Rs 50 crore net milestone in India. On Day 4, the film earned Rs 13.95 crore net, registering a modest 1.8 per cent increase over the previous day’s Rs 13.70 crore.

The film ran across 5,270 shows and has now amassed Rs 54.55 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 63.34 crore. Overseas markets continued to fuel the film’s performance as well, contributing Rs 13 crore on Day 4 alone. Its international total has now climbed to Rs 78 crore, pushing worldwide gross earnings to an impressive Rs 141.34 crore.

Karuppu Day 10 Box Office Collection

If one film truly surged on Sunday, it was Karuppu. The movie recorded a strong 16.1 per cent jump, collecting Rs 14.45 crore net on Day 10 compared to Rs 12.45 crore the previous day.

Screening across 5,091 shows, the film’s domestic performance remained robust as total India net collections rose to Rs 148.55 crore, while India gross collections touched Rs 172.03 crore. Overseas, the film added another Rs 2 crore, taking its international total to Rs 64.75 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 236.78 crore, making it one of the strongest-performing titles currently in theatres.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 10 Box Office Collection

Comedy entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do witnessed one of the sharpest percentage increases among current releases. On Day 10, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore net, recording an 18.2 per cent jump over Saturday’s Rs 2.75 crore.

Its India net collections now stand at Rs 36.35 crore, with gross domestic earnings reaching Rs 43.22 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 0.35 crore on Sunday, taking the international total to Rs 7.30 crore. Worldwide gross collections have now climbed to Rs 50.52 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Day 38 Box Office Collection

Even on Day 38, Bhooth Bangla continued to surprise the trade. The film recorded the highest percentage growth among major titles, jumping 35 per cent from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.35 crore net.

The horror-comedy played in 1,526 shows and has now accumulated Rs 174.35 crore in India net collections. India gross earnings stand at Rs 206.63 crore, while overseas collections have reached Rs 53.75 crore. Its worldwide gross total has now soared to Rs 260.38 crore, underlining the film’s exceptional theatrical longevity.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 20 Box Office Collection

Despite a reduced screen count, Daadi Ki Shaadi continued its theatrical journey into the third Sunday. The film earned Rs 0.17 crore net and Rs 0.20 crore gross on Day 20 while running across 135 shows with an occupancy of 30 per cent.

So far, the film has managed worldwide gross collections of Rs 7.75 crore, entirely from domestic markets, while its India net collection stands at Rs 7.01 crore.

Raja Shivaji Day 24 Box Office Collection

Historical drama Raja Shivaji maintained a stable hold even on Day 24. The film collected Rs 1.30 crore net on Sunday, showing a 6.6 per cent rise from Saturday’s Rs 1.22 crore.

Its India gross collection has now touched Rs 108.78 crore, while the India net stands at Rs 92.07 crore. Overseas earnings remain at Rs 4.22 crore, taking the film’s worldwide gross total to Rs 113 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Day 38 Box Office Collection

Horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla delivered one of the sharpest jumps among ongoing releases. On Day 38, the film collected Rs 1.35 crore net, registering a notable 35 per cent increase from Saturday’s Rs 1 crore.

The film’s India gross collection has climbed to Rs 206.63 crore, while net domestic earnings now stand at Rs 174.35 crore. Overseas markets have contributed Rs 53.75 crore so far. Its total worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 260.38 crore, making it one of the strongest long-running performers in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 67 Box Office Collection

Even after 67 days in cinemas, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to add impressive numbers. The action entertainer earned Rs 0.40 crore net on Sunday, reflecting a 33.3 per cent jump over Saturday’s Rs 0.30 crore.

The film’s India gross collection has now soared to Rs 1,373.42 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 1,147.58 crore. Overseas earnings remain extraordinary at Rs 426.67 crore. With a worldwide gross total of Rs 1,800.09 crore, the film continues its historic theatrical run.

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Sunday Box Office Verdict

Sunday clearly belonged to Drishyam 3, which not only maintained strong momentum but also crossed the crucial Rs 50 crore net milestone in India within four days. Its Rs 13.95 crore Sunday collection, coupled with an outstanding Rs 141.34 crore worldwide gross, placed it firmly at the top among current releases.

However, Karuppu remained a dominant force in terms of sustained performance. The film posted a stronger percentage jump of 16.1 per cent and added Rs 14.45 crore net on Day 10, pushing its worldwide total close to Rs 237 crore. Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla surprised with a massive 35 per cent growth despite being in its sixth week, proving its exceptional hold among audiences.

At the same time, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued to rewrite box office records. Even in its ninth week, the film comfortably maintained theatrical traction and remained the biggest worldwide grosser of the lot with Rs 1,800.09 crore globally.