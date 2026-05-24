Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fan fainted amidst heat and large crowd at Bachchan's Sunday gathering.

Spectators aided the collapsed fan, moving him to safety.

Incident sparks debate on crowd management at public appearances.

Bachchan's appearance marks first public outing post-health rumors.

Amitabh Bachchan has continued his Sunday darshan tradition outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa for years. Here, fans gather every week hoping to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor. However, this Sunday’s gathering took a worrying turn after a fan reportedly fainted amid soaring temperatures and overwhelming crowds, with videos of the incident quickly spreading across social media.

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Fan Collapses Amid Heat And Heavy Crowd Outside Jalsa

The crowd outside Amitabh Bachchan’s house became so massive today that one person actually fainted because of the heat 😳



Seriously, what kind of craze is this that people are willing to risk their health like this just for a glimpse? pic.twitter.com/VY7PnRVBMU — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 24, 2026

Videos circulating online from May 24 captured the moment Amitabh Bachchan stepped out to greet fans dressed in an all-white outfit. As the actor waved to supporters gathered outside his bungalow, a middle-aged fan suddenly appeared to lose consciousness in the packed crowd.

In the now-viral clips, several people nearby were seen rushing to help the man after he collapsed onto the road. Bystanders quickly tried to support him, offered water, and created space around him while ensuring he was moved to safety near the roadside.

The exact condition of the fan has not been confirmed so far, but the incident has triggered concern among fans online, especially due to the intense heat and crowd pressure witnessed during the weekly gathering.

Videos Spark Debate Over Crowd Management

The incident has once again drawn attention to the enormous crowds that assemble outside Jalsa every Sunday. Many fans reportedly wait for hours under the sun for a brief glimpse of the cinema icon, making the atmosphere increasingly difficult to manage during peak gatherings.

According to videos shared online, the situation briefly appeared chaotic as people tried to assist the collapsed fan while others continued gathering around the actor’s residence. Several social media users questioned whether stronger crowd-control measures may be needed during the superstar’s public appearances.

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First Public Appearance After Hospitalisation Rumours

This Sunday appearance also gained attention because it marked Amitabh Bachchan’s first public outing after recent speculation surrounding his health. Reports earlier this week claimed that the actor had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, sparking concern among fans after journalist Vickey Lalwani shared a post on Instagram.

However, the actor later appeared to dismiss the rumours indirectly through a cryptic social media note, while his latest public appearance outside Jalsa suggested that he was doing well.