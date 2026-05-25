Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhumi Pednekar condemned men mocking a woman mural.

She linked their actions to future assaults on women.

Pednekar shared posts of recent crimes against women.

Other celebrities also voiced concerns on similar issues.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar expressed her disgust on Instagram after a viral video showed a group of men making inappropriate gestures towards a mural of a woman. The video was recorded near a swimming pool. The text inserted in the video read, “Women not safe even on posters anymore as disgusting pool video sparks massive outrage.”

Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Disturbing Video

In the now-viral clip, several men can be seen approaching the wall painting one by one and inappropriately touching the woman’s image, but in a disgusting way. Bhumi took to Instagram to highlight the same.

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She wrote on her Instagram Story, “This is the mentality of our youth.”

She further added, “These are the same people who are going to sexually assault children and women. We are in a pandemic. Just words and showing shame aren’t enough. Stricter laws, stricter laws, stricter laws.”





Bhumi Pednekar Highlights Recent Crimes Against Women

Bhumi also reshared a post on her Instagram Story highlighting several recent crimes against women across the country. The post mentioned the deaths of young married women who allegedly died by suicide following harassment and dowry-related abuse by their in-laws.

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The cases included Twisha Sharma’s death in Bhopal, Deepika Nagar’s death after reportedly falling from a building in Greater Noida, a newlywed woman in Uttar Pradesh found dead at her in-laws’ home, a Gwalior woman’s death within a year of marriage, and the death of a 25-year-old woman minutes after she reportedly told her sister that she was being physically assaulted by her in-laws.

Earlier, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actors Kangana Ranaut and Ridhi Dogra had also reacted to Twisha Sharma’s death. While Kangana urged women to become financially independent before considering marriage, Ridhi appealed to young women to stop romanticising marriage and said times have changed.

Chinmayi, on the other hand, criticised the mindset of Indian parents, saying daughters are often treated like a “commodity”.