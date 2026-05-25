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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBhumi Pednekar Calls Out ‘Mentality Of Youth’ Over Obscene Gestures Towards Woman’s Mural; Demands ‘Stricter Laws’

Bhumi Pednekar Calls Out ‘Mentality Of Youth’ Over Obscene Gestures Towards Woman’s Mural; Demands ‘Stricter Laws’

The men seen in the now-viral video shared by Bhumi Pednekar can be seen inappropriately touching a woman’s mural near a swimming pool.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 May 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhumi Pednekar condemned men mocking a woman mural.
  • She linked their actions to future assaults on women.
  • Pednekar shared posts of recent crimes against women.
  • Other celebrities also voiced concerns on similar issues.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar expressed her disgust on Instagram after a viral video showed a group of men making inappropriate gestures towards a mural of a woman. The video was recorded near a swimming pool. The text inserted in the video read, “Women not safe even on posters anymore as disgusting pool video sparks massive outrage.”

Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Disturbing Video

In the now-viral clip, several men can be seen approaching the wall painting one by one and inappropriately touching the woman’s image, but in a disgusting way. Bhumi took to Instagram to highlight the same. 

ALSO READ| Amid Twisha Sharma Death Case, Ridhi Dogra Says ‘Stop Romanticising Marriage In 2026’

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “This is the mentality of our youth.”

She further added, “These are the same people who are going to sexually assault children and women. We are in a pandemic. Just words and showing shame aren’t enough. Stricter laws, stricter laws, stricter laws.”


Bhumi Pednekar Calls Out ‘Mentality Of Youth’ Over Obscene Gestures Towards Woman’s Mural; Demands ‘Stricter Laws’

Bhumi Pednekar Highlights Recent Crimes Against Women

Bhumi also reshared a post on her Instagram Story highlighting several recent crimes against women across the country. The post mentioned the deaths of young married women who allegedly died by suicide following harassment and dowry-related abuse by their in-laws.

ALSO READ| Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts To Twisha Sharma’s Death, Says Indian Parents Treat Daughters Like ‘Commodity’

The cases included Twisha Sharma’s death in Bhopal, Deepika Nagar’s death after reportedly falling from a building in Greater Noida, a newlywed woman in Uttar Pradesh found dead at her in-laws’ home, a Gwalior woman’s death within a year of marriage, and the death of a 25-year-old woman minutes after she reportedly told her sister that she was being physically assaulted by her in-laws.

Earlier, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actors Kangana Ranaut and Ridhi Dogra had also reacted to Twisha Sharma’s death. While Kangana urged women to become financially independent before considering marriage, Ridhi appealed to young women to stop romanticising marriage and said times have changed.

Chinmayi, on the other hand, criticised the mindset of Indian parents, saying daughters are often treated like a “commodity”.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bhumi Pednekar express disgust on Instagram?

Bhumi Pednekar reacted to a viral video showing men making inappropriate gestures towards a mural of a woman near a swimming pool.

What was Bhumi Pednekar's main concern about the video?

She highlighted it as an example of the mentality of some youth and a precursor to sexual assault, calling for stricter laws.

What other issues did Bhumi Pednekar highlight?

She reshared a post detailing recent crimes against women, including deaths related to harassment and dowry abuse.

Have other celebrities reacted to similar incidents?

Yes, singers and actors like Chinmayi Sripaada, Kangana Ranaut, and Ridhi Dogra have spoken out about crimes against women.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhumi Pednekar Twisha Sharma
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