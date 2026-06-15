Nigerian content creator Agu Stanley Chiedozie arrived in India seven years ago as a student, and one of the first Hindi films he ever watched was Gangs of Wasseypur. Now, that same filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap, has directed his Bollywood debut. In Bandar, Agu played a Nigerian character lodged in jail, and joined a cast headlined by Bobby Deol. He has built a massive fanbase across both India and Nigeria through his unique personality and humour. He is now one of the most recognised Nigerian creators in the country - and with this debut, a compelling new presence in Bollywood too.

In a conversation with ABP Live, the actor reflects on his journey so far, sharing insights on resilience while working in India, his experience of working with Anurag Kashyap, and the key lessons he has picked up from the industry.

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Bollywood Debut In ‘Bandar’

Agu Stanley’s rise did not follow a traditional industry blueprint. No connections, no acting school - just content that rang true to people, and an audience that grew because of it. That digital footprint eventually caught Anurag Kashyap’s eye and landed him a role in Bandar.

He’s been candid about what that journey actually cost. He told ABP Live, “The biggest reality check was realising that being talented or hardworking isn’t enough. You think that if you do the right things, everything will work out, but to actually survive in this industry, you have to be patient. India taught me resilience more than anything else.”

What makes his story land is precisely how improbable it sounds. “The fact that a Nigerian guy came to India to study, unconsciously and consciously learnt Hindi, learnt about the culture and traditions well enough to make content in it, earned a core audience now in movies," he further said, before adding, “If you wrote that in a script, people would probably say it’s unrealistic. But that’s actually my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agu Stanley Chiedozie (@istanboss)

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Working With Anurag Kashyap, Bobby Deol

Stanley didn’t need a direct conversation with Bobby Deol to take something meaningful from him, as observation was enough. Watching Deol’s career arc from the outside, he found a quiet lesson in persistence.

“One thing I took from Bobby’s journey is that failure is rarely permanent unless you quit. He went through years where people counted him out, and then suddenly everyone is talking about his comeback.”

That mindset carried him onto set. For a first-time actor, the experience under Kashyap could easily have been overwhelming, but Stanley found it grounding instead. Kashyap’s direction didn’t demand technical polish from someone who had none to offer yet. It demanded something Stanley already had.

He shared, “It is my first film, and to be honest, I didn’t know much, so based on that, there’s no difficult part in my opinion. He wanted authenticity, and I gave him that.”

’Talent Isn’t Always The Deciding Factor’

As his exposure to the industry deepened, Stanley observed that success is rarely determined by talent alone.

He said, “Not just in entertainment, but in every industry, there are moments when you realise that talent alone isn’t what gets people ahead. That doesn’t mean talent doesn’t matter. It matters a lot. But talent alone isn’t always the deciding factor.”

The actor added, “My focus is on improving my work and building genuine relationships rather than worrying about things I can’t control.”

On India’s Got Latent Controversy

Agu Stanley, who featured in an episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, also spoke about the controversy surrounding Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

Talking about it, he said, “My first reaction was that the Internet moves fast. One moment, people are celebrating you, and the next moment, you’re at the centre of a national debate. It reminded me that with influence comes responsibility.”

He further added that while spontaneity remains a key part of digital content, it is often backed by experience and preparation, noting that the most effective creators manage to balance both authenticity and awareness in what they say online.