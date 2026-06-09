Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fallout caused public controversy.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee highlighted disputes' negative impact on behind-the-scenes workers.

He urged swift resolution, ensuring work continues for all industry livelihoods.

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar had a very public fallout after the former exited Don 3 during the pre-production stage, allegedly causing losses of around Rs 45 crore. Farhan Akhtar took the matter to FWICE, which issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. Later, the Mumbai trade union withdrew the directive against the actor after he served them a legal notice. As the dust begins to settle on the controversy, actor Abhishek Banerjee shifts the conversation to where it arguably matters most - those who bear the real cost of such high-profile fallouts, far from the glare of the cameras.

In an exclusive interview with ABP Live, the actor spoke about the ripple effects of such disputes on those working behind the scenes, highlighting how industry conflicts often end up hurting the people least equipped to weather them, with those at the bottom of the ladder bearing the heaviest consequences.

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'Pista Toh Hamesha Gareeb Hi Hai'

When asked about the ongoing feud between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek told ABP Live, "Pista toh hamesha gareeb hi hai, seedhi si baat hai." [It's always the poor who end up getting crushed. It's as simple as that.]

He also recalled the difficult period during the COVID-19 pandemic, when large sections of society struggled to cope with uncertainty. "During that time, the labour class, lower class and the middle class were the ones who suffered the most."

According to the actor, the lessons from that period remain relevant today, especially when an industry already dealing with challenges faces further disruption.

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Banerjee Warns Of Impact On Industry Workers

Speaking about the wider consequences of major industry disputes, Abhishek said that disruptions at the top often trickle down to those working behind the scenes.

He said, "If we take a decision like that of banning a superstar, the result will be that the work is going to stop. In an already fragile industry, that will definitely impact a lot of families."

The actor added that the film business is not in its strongest phase and that uncertainty only adds to the difficulties faced by those who depend on regular work opportunities.

"We need to understand that we're not doing too well. The working class is already suffering."

'The Show Must Go On'

Talking about the struggles of industry workers who have been waiting for projects to begin and employment opportunities to return, the actor added, "There are people who are really waiting for months now. I hope that people who have been working in the industry for many years take a decision and come to a conclusion."

Rather than allowing disagreements to escalate, he believes all parties involved should work towards finding common ground. He also spoke about a fundamental idea that has guided the entertainment industry through the years.

"Since childhood, we've been hearing, Raj Saab ne bola tha, 'The show must go on'," he further told ABP Live, before adding, "That is the whole funda of this industry. Whatever happens, work has to go on."