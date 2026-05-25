Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hema Malini accepted Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra.

Dharmendra recognized for decades of cinema contribution.

Hema Malini finds honor emotional, compensates missed awards.

Deol family supports Hema Malini receiving honor.

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini is in New Delhi today to receive the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband and actor Dharmendra. The honour, one of India’s highest civilian awards, has been conferred posthumously in recognition of his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema. A note on the official awards website describes Dharmendra as “one of the most versatile and successful actors in the history of the Hindi film industry. Popularly known as the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood”, adding that he left an indelible mark through his work in over 300 films.

Hema Malini To Accept Dharmendra’s Padma Award

In an exclusive chat, she described it as deeply emotional for the family. “I am filled with joy that the Government considered him worthy of a Padma Vibhushan. He should have got it while he was still with us. But that is all right. Recognition, true recognition, is welcome any time,” she said.

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When asked about how Dharmendra would have reacted to receiving the honour, Hema became emotional and said he would have been extremely happy. “He would have been very happy,” she said, before adding that he always felt that many of his performances had not received the recognition they deserved.

She added, “He felt he never got recognition for his performances. But he also felt the love of millions of fans was recognition enough. But if you see, even his best performances, like Satyakam, Pratiggya, Anupama, and Chupke Chupke, never received any awards. This (the Padma Vibhushan) is a sufficient compensation for all those missed opportunities.”

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Family Okay With Hema Malini Receiving Award

She also confirmed that the entire Deol family is okay with her representing the late thespian. “Sunny and Bobby are aware. It is all good,” she said.

President Droupadi Murmu is presenting 66 Padma awards at the first Civil Investiture Ceremony of 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. This year, the Government of India has announced 131 Padma honours, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.