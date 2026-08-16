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English NewsNewsIndiaAsish Banerjee Death: What Purported Suicide Note Said About Corruption Allegations

Asish Banerjee Death: What Purported Suicide Note Said About Corruption Allegations

His body was found at a TMC office adjacent to his residence in Rampurhat. The development came a day after Banerjee attended a local Independence Day event, where he hoisted the Tricolour.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee was found hanging inside a party office in Birbhum's Rampurhat on Sunday morning. A purported suicide note has also been recovered, in which the former minister denied allegations of corruption and referred to issues linked to the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA).

Banerjee was a five-time MLA from Rampurhat and represented the constituency for 25 consecutive years, from 2001 to 2026. He was defeated by BJP candidate Dhruba Saha in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election.

His body was found at a TMC office adjacent to his residence in Rampurhat. The development came a day after Banerjee attended a local Independence Day event, where he hoisted the Tricolour.

What Did Asish Banerjee's Purported Suicide Note Say?

In the purported note, Banerjee strongly denied having been involved in corruption at any point during his political career. He reportedly addressed allegations concerning the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority, where he had served as chairperson. Banerjee claimed he had no involvement in decisions related to tenders, issuance of cheques, approval of plans or no-objection certificates.

According to the purported note, Banerjee alleged that efforts had been made to “malign” and humiliate him. He also reportedly expressed regret over his decision to enter politics, describing it as a mistake.

The veteran TMC leader further wrote that he was not always able to speak out against alleged wrongdoing within the party.

Banerjee's Political Career

Banerjee had served as a minister in the West Bengal government and later became Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly. He remained associated with the Rampurhat constituency for five terms before losing the seat in this year's Assembly election.

Following his electoral defeat, Banerjee had largely remained away from active politics, according to party sources cited by PTI.

His death comes months after the TMC was voted out of power in West Bengal following 15 years of rule, with the BJP forming the government after the 2026 Assembly polls.

The change in government has also been followed by corruption-related investigations and arrests involving several former TMC leaders and legislators.

Police Probe Underway

The circumstances surrounding Banerjee's death remain under investigation. Police have launched a probe and sent his body for postmortem examination. The contents of the purported suicide note, including the allegations mentioned in it, are yet to be independently verified.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
TMC WEst Bengal .TMC Asish Banerjee
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