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What truly powers a film, the faces on screen or the minds working quietly behind it? For filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the answer lies firmly with his team. Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar and its sequel, the director has been publicly celebrating the people who shaped the film's journey. After applauding cinematographer Vikas Naulakha, Dhar has now turned the spotlight on editor Shiv Kumar Panicker and his words reveal just how crucial that role was.

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'More Than An Editor': A Bond Built Over Years

Here’s to Shiv Kumar Panicker



Some relationships in filmmaking aren’t built on a single film, they’re built over years of trust, instinct, and standing by each other when it matters the most. Shiv has been that for me and much more.

He is not just my editor. He is my closest… pic.twitter.com/0LdgeA0gO9 — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 6, 2026

Sharing a deeply personal note, Dhar opened up about his long-standing relationship with Shiv Kumar Panicker. Their collaboration, he explained, goes far beyond professional boundaries, rooted instead in trust, loyalty, and shared creative instinct.

He wrote, "Here's to Shiv Kumar Panicker! Some relationships in filmmaking aren’t built on a single film, they’re built over years of trust, instinct, and standing by each other when it matters the most. Shiv has been that for me and much more. He is not just my editor. He is my closest friend, my brother, my confidant, the kind of person whose loyalty is so absolute, it humbles you. The kind of person who would stand for you, fight for you and if it ever came to it, even lay everything on the line for you. And then there's the genius."

'He Breathes Life Into Films'

Dhar didn’t hold back in praising Panicker’s technical brilliance. According to the director, it’s not just skill but instinct that sets him apart, particularly his command over storytelling rhythm and emotional depth.

He shared, "Shiv is, without a doubt, one of the sharpest and smartest film editors I have ever known. But what makes him truly exceptional is not just his craft, it’s his instinct. His understanding of rhythm, emotion, and storytelling is almost frighteningly precise. He doesn’t just edit a film, he breathes life into it. With Dhurandhar, what he pulled off feels nothing short of miracle. Yes, the decision to split the film into two parts was mine but the responsibility of making that decision work fell entirely on him. And the way he carried that on his shoulders, the way he shaped it, elevated it, and made it seamless was extraordinary. In timelines that were, quite honestly, the craziest I have ever seen."

Editing A Massive Film In Just A Few Days

(Image Source: Twitter/@AdityaDharFilms)

In an industry where large-scale productions typically take months, sometimes years, to edit, Panicker’s turnaround stunned even Dhar. The filmmaker highlighted the sheer intensity of the process and the remarkable outcome achieved under pressure.

He noted, "Where films of this scale take months, sometimes years to edit, Shiv delivered in a matter of days. Days. And not just delivered, he delivered excellence. The sharpest possible version of the film, under pressure that would break most people. What we achieved with Dhurandhar, the scale, the quality, the deadlines is unheard of. It breaks every conventional norm that filmmaking has followed for years. And a massive part of that credit belongs to him."

Dhar Says He Can’t Make Films Without His ‘Silent Co-Director’

Perhaps the most striking revelation was Panicker’s involvement beyond the editing room. Dhar described him as a constant presence throughout the filmmaking journey, from scripting to post-production.

He wrote, "But what makes this even more special is that his contribution didn’t begin in the edit room. He was there from the very beginning. Like a silent co-director. Through writing. Through prep. Through the chaos of shoot. Through post. Always present. Always thinking. Always pushing the film to be better. He never once allowed the pressure to dilute the work. He never once chose convenience over conviction. He never once stepped back. That integrity, that hunger, that loyalty is rare. And it’s something I will carry with me for life."

Closing his note on an emotional high, Dhar made it clear that Panicker is now an inseparable part of his filmmaking journey.

He concluded, "The truth is, I don’t see myself making a film without him. Not now. Not ever. In many ways, he is my responsibility for life, just as much as he has made every film of mine his own. Some contributions can be measured. And then there are people like Shiv who becomes a part of your journey in a way that words can never fully capture. Endless love, respect, and gratitude. Dhurandhar will always carry his heartbeat within it."

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong run, Dhar’s tribute offers a closer look at the unseen dedication that drives cinematic success.