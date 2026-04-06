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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKarishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy, First Baby With Varun Bangera Arriving in August

Karishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy, First Baby With Varun Bangera Arriving in August

Actress Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera are expecting their first child in August 2026, four years after their marriage.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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TV and film actor Karishma Tanna has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband and businessman Varun Bangera. Sharing the news through an adorable Instagram post, the actor revealed that the couple is set to welcome their baby in August this year. The 42-year-old actor announced her pregnancy almost four years after her marriage. 

Karishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy 

“A little Miracle, Our greatest gift - August 2026,” she wrote in the Instagram post, which featured a series of heartwarming photos.

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The pictures capture Karishma and Varun in several adorable moments together. In the first image, the couple can be seen hugging while wearing caps that read “Mom” and “Dad”. Another photo shows them holding hands alongside a pair of tiny baby socks. A third captures them posing with their pets.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishmma Tanna B (@karishmaktanna)

Following the announcement, fans and celebrities alike flocked to the comments section of her post to congratulate the couple. Since being shared an hour ago, the post has also received around 60,000 hearts on Instagram. 

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Several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Actor and politician Smriti Irani wrote, “Congratulations!! God Bless,” along with heart emojis. Khushi Kapoor commented, “Ahhh,” followed by multiple heart emojis. 

Dhanashree Verma also extended her wishes, dropping a heart emoji and writing, “Congratulations.”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Awwwwww,” while Dia Mirza wrote, “Oh yay! Congratulations.” 

Other celebrities who reacted to the announcement included Jasmin Bhasin, Tahira Kashyap, and Sonal Chauhan.

Karishma And Varun’s Love Story

Karishma and Varun reportedly began dating in 2021 and got engaged the same year in an intimate ceremony. The couple tied the knot on February 5, 2022, in a private wedding attended by close friends and family.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Karishma Tanna expecting her first child?

Yes, TV and film actor Karishma Tanna has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Varun Bangera.

When is Karishma Tanna's baby due?

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are set to welcome their baby in August 2026.

How did Karishma Tanna announce her pregnancy?

Karishma Tanna announced her pregnancy through an adorable Instagram post featuring heartwarming photos of her and her husband.

When did Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera get married?

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tied the knot on February 5, 2022.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Karishma Tanna Breaking News ABP Live
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