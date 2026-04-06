Karishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy, First Baby With Varun Bangera Arriving in August

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TV and film actor Karishma Tanna has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband and businessman Varun Bangera. Sharing the news through an adorable Instagram post, the actor revealed that the couple is set to welcome their baby in August this year. The 42-year-old actor announced her pregnancy almost four years after her marriage.

Karishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy

“A little Miracle, Our greatest gift - August 2026,” she wrote in the Instagram post, which featured a series of heartwarming photos.

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The pictures capture Karishma and Varun in several adorable moments together. In the first image, the couple can be seen hugging while wearing caps that read “Mom” and “Dad”. Another photo shows them holding hands alongside a pair of tiny baby socks. A third captures them posing with their pets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishmma Tanna B (@karishmaktanna)

Following the announcement, fans and celebrities alike flocked to the comments section of her post to congratulate the couple. Since being shared an hour ago, the post has also received around 60,000 hearts on Instagram.

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Several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Actor and politician Smriti Irani wrote, “Congratulations!! God Bless,” along with heart emojis. Khushi Kapoor commented, “Ahhh,” followed by multiple heart emojis.

Dhanashree Verma also extended her wishes, dropping a heart emoji and writing, “Congratulations.”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Awwwwww,” while Dia Mirza wrote, “Oh yay! Congratulations.”

Other celebrities who reacted to the announcement included Jasmin Bhasin, Tahira Kashyap, and Sonal Chauhan.

Karishma And Varun’s Love Story

Karishma and Varun reportedly began dating in 2021 and got engaged the same year in an intimate ceremony. The couple tied the knot on February 5, 2022, in a private wedding attended by close friends and family.