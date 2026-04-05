Akshay Kumar Cutouts With Lanterns Take Over Delhi, Jaipur Before Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch

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Bhooth Bangla trailer is set to drop tomorrow, Monday, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on April 17. The film will also have paid preview shows in theatres on April 16, starting at 9 PM. As people wait with bated breath for the trailer launch, the makers are going all out to promote the film. And, true to its nature, social media is buzzing with photos of massive Akshay Kumar cutouts in various cities.

The now-viral posters feature Akshay Kumar sitting on his feet, holding a lantern as if searching for someone in the dark. Below him is a box displaying the film’s title and release date, adding to the spooky yet playful vibe of the promotion.

Bhooth Bangla Posters In Delhi

One of my friends just shared these pictures from Delhi and I must say, this is impressive!



Great to see the makers of #BhoothBangla going all out with on-ground promotions. This kind of grassroots marketing really helps in building a strong connect with the audience beyond… pic.twitter.com/lRfcQJW9MI — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 5, 2026

Bhooth Bangla Posters In Jaipur

#BhoothBangla promotion is gathering momentum, and now!



Innovative on-ground promotion is also working out well for the movie, and with #AkshayKumar leading the show, the excitement amongst the audiences is amping up quite well.



All eyes now on the #BhoothBanglaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Viv1gFAwVN — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) April 5, 2026

While reacting to the cutouts, one social media user wrote, “This is the kind of marketing that actually works. Digital ads get ignored but people stop and look at this stuff in real life. Smart play by the team.”

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Another said, “Too much marketing means the product might be bad.”

“Great to see the makers of Bhooth Bangla going all out with on-ground promotions,” wrote a third while sharing posters from Delhi.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film marks the first collaboration between director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar in 14 years and is Priyadarshan’s second horror-comedy in Bollywood after Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Like the 2007 film, it also features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi.

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Produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, the film’s release date has shifted multiple times. Originally slated for April 2, it was postponed to May 15, then to April 10. To avoid a box office clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, Bhooth Bangla is now set to release on April 17.





