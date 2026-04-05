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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar Cutouts With Lanterns Take Over Delhi, Jaipur Before Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch

Akshay Kumar Cutouts With Lanterns Take Over Delhi, Jaipur Before Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch

Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, releases on April 17, with paid previews on April 16. The film’s trailer, directed by Priyadarshan, is set to drop tomorrow.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bhooth Bangla trailer is set to drop tomorrow, Monday, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on April 17. The film will also have paid preview shows in theatres on April 16, starting at 9 PM. As people wait with bated breath for the trailer launch, the makers are going all out to promote the film. And, true to its nature, social media is buzzing with photos of massive Akshay Kumar cutouts in various cities.

The now-viral posters feature Akshay Kumar sitting on his feet, holding a lantern as if searching for someone in the dark. Below him is a box displaying the film’s title and release date, adding to the spooky yet playful vibe of the promotion.

Bhooth Bangla Posters In Delhi

Bhooth Bangla Posters In Jaipur

While reacting to the cutouts, one social media user wrote, “This is the kind of marketing that actually works. Digital ads get ignored but people stop and look at this stuff in real life. Smart play by the team.”

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Another said, “Too much marketing means the product might be bad.”

“Great to see the makers of Bhooth Bangla going all out with on-ground promotions,” wrote a third while sharing posters from Delhi.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film marks the first collaboration between director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar in 14 years and is Priyadarshan’s second horror-comedy in Bollywood after Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Like the 2007 film, it also features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi.

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Produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, the film’s release date has shifted multiple times. Originally slated for April 2, it was postponed to May 15, then to April 10. To avoid a box office clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, Bhooth Bangla is now set to release on April 17.


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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Bhooth Bangla trailer be released?

The Bhooth Bangla trailer is set to be released tomorrow, Monday. This comes ahead of the film's theatrical debut.

What is the release date for Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to have its theatrical release on April 17. The film will also have paid preview shows on April 16 starting at 9 PM.

Who stars in the film Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also features Asrani and Manoj Joshi.

What type of film is Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy film. It marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after 14 years.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar Breaking News ABP Live Bhooth Bangla
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