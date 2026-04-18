Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla film began with strong paid previews and Day 1 earnings.

The horror-comedy earned Rs 12.25 crore on Friday, showing audience interest.

Early Saturday morning shows show slight dip, impacting total collection.

The film targets ₹30 crore plus weekend if Saturday shows improve.

Akshay Kumar's new movie Bhooth Bangla is making a lot of noise at the box office. It started with a bang and has fans excited. After strong paid previews, the film earned good money on its first day. Now, everyone is watching if Saturday's numbers will make it even bigger.

This is a horror-comedy by director Priyadarshan, who has teamed up with Akshay again after many years. People are laughing and screaming in theaters. Early reports say it could be a hit if the weekend goes well. But low morning shows on Day 2 have some worried. Will it chase away the ghosts of slow starts? Let's break it down simply.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2

First, look at the box office collections in India (net figures from Sacnilk). On Thursday, there were paid previews. The movie made Rs 3.50 crore. About 30% of seats were full across 2,485 shows. This was a solid start to build buzz. On Friday, Day 1, it collected Rs 12.25 crore. Occupancy was 19% in 12,386 shows. That's double digits, which is good for a new release. Fans loved the mix of scares and jokes. It beat some expectations but not all-time records.

Day 2 is Saturday, and as of 9 AM IST, it has Rs 0.28 crore so far. Occupancy is 10% in 1,554 shows. Total till now: Rs 16.03 crore net (Rs 19.23 crore gross). Saturday usually sees a jump because families go out. If it crosses Rs 15 crore today, the weekend total could hit Rs 30 crore plus. But early trends show mixed walk-ins. In Hindi markets, it's strong in Delhi and Mumbai. South circuits are okay, but not great.

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About Bhoot Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is a Hindi horror-comedy released on April 17, 2026. Priyadarshan directs it, known for funny films like Hera Pheri. Akshay Kumar plays Arjun Acharya, a simple man who gets a big shock. He inherits an old haunted house in Mangalpur. He wants to use it for his sister's wedding. But the house has a scary secret, a demon called "Vadusur" from old legends. Ghosts start troubling everyone, leading to funny and spooky adventures.

The cast is star-studded. Akshay leads with his comic timing. Tabu plays a key role, adding drama. Paresh Rawal brings laughs as always. Wamiqa Gabbi shines as the bride. Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Mithila Palkar, and Manoj Joshi make it a comedy feast. It's their first big reunion since Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

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The story mixes family drama, wedding chaos, and supernatural fun. Arjun fights the ghosts while planning the shaadi. There are chases, mistaken identities, and punchy dialogues. Trailers promised spooky laughs, and reviews say it delivers. First reactions call Akshay "top form" and the film "genuinely funny." It's perfect for family viewing, no gore, just thrills.

Box office-wise, advance booking sold 12K+ tickets. It aims for Rs 100 crore in the first week if word-of-mouth spreads. Compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Day 1 was lower, but Saturday could change that. Clashes with other films hurt previews, but core fans turned up. In short, Bhooth Bangla is off to a promising start. With Akshay's stardom and Priyadarshan's magic, it has potential to haunt charts longer. Watch it for a weekend laugh riot.