Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 nears box office record, trailing Pushpa 2 by ₹37 lakh.

Film's ₹1,741.73 crore collection makes it Bollywood's top grosser potential.

Day 30 earnings reach ₹2.70 crore, with Hindi version dominating collections.

Released March 19, the movie enters its fifth week in theaters.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on the verge of rewriting box office history. The film has so far collected Rs 1,741.73 crore worldwide and is just Rs 37 lakh away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stands at Rs 1,742 crore.

If it achieves the milestone today, Dhurandhar 2 will become the first Bollywood film to cross Pushpa 2’s global total. However, it will still fall short of becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion holds the record with a lifetime collection of Rs 1,788.06 crore. To surpass that benchmark, the film will need to sustain its run a little longer.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31



Dhurandhar 2, per data available on Sacnilk, has minted Rs 0.17 crore at the box office so far. The film is just a few lakhs away from becoming the highest Indian grosser.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30

On Day 30, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 2.70 crore at the box office. With this, the film’s India gross stands at Rs 1,323.73 crore, while its overseas earnings have reached Rs 418 crore. The film has also collected Rs 1,105.82 crore in India net collections across 468,491 shows.

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As usual, the Day 30 collections were driven largely by the Hindi version, which contributed Rs 2.60 crore. The Kannada version earned Rs 0.02 crore, while Tamil and Telugu versions together collected Rs 0.04 crore. The Malayalam version recorded no earnings on the day, according to data from Sacnilk.

The film opened to an impressive positive word of mouth, collecting Rs 43 crore from paid preview shows alone. On Day 1, it minted Rs 102.55 crore, setting the tone for a massive box office run.

During its first week, the film collected Rs 674.17 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week. Collections slowed down in the third week with Rs 110.60 crore, while the fourth week added Rs 54.70 crore to the total. Despite the gradual dip, the film continues to maintain a strong overall performance at the box office.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third week total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Fourth week total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19 and is currently running in its fifth week in theatres. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

The sequel will stream on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. The first part of the franchise, released in December last year, is currently streaming on Netflix. The world television premiere of the first film will air on Star Gold on May 30 at 7 PM.