Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,741.73 crore worldwide. It is very close to surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule's lifetime collection.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh Film To Break Pushpa 2 Record Today
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has collected Rs 1,741.73 crore worldwide.
- Dhurandhar 2 nears box office record, trailing Pushpa 2 by ₹37 lakh.
- Film's ₹1,741.73 crore collection makes it Bollywood's top grosser potential.
- Day 30 earnings reach ₹2.70 crore, with Hindi version dominating collections.
- Released March 19, the movie enters its fifth week in theaters.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on the verge of rewriting box office history. The film has so far collected Rs 1,741.73 crore worldwide and is just Rs 37 lakh away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stands at Rs 1,742 crore.
If it achieves the milestone today, Dhurandhar 2 will become the first Bollywood film to cross Pushpa 2’s global total. However, it will still fall short of becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion holds the record with a lifetime collection of Rs 1,788.06 crore. To surpass that benchmark, the film will need to sustain its run a little longer.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31
Dhurandhar 2, per data available on Sacnilk, has minted Rs 0.17 crore at the box office so far. The film is just a few lakhs away from becoming the highest Indian grosser.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30
On Day 30, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 2.70 crore at the box office. With this, the film’s India gross stands at Rs 1,323.73 crore, while its overseas earnings have reached Rs 418 crore. The film has also collected Rs 1,105.82 crore in India net collections across 468,491 shows.
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As usual, the Day 30 collections were driven largely by the Hindi version, which contributed Rs 2.60 crore. The Kannada version earned Rs 0.02 crore, while Tamil and Telugu versions together collected Rs 0.04 crore. The Malayalam version recorded no earnings on the day, according to data from Sacnilk.
The film opened to an impressive positive word of mouth, collecting Rs 43 crore from paid preview shows alone. On Day 1, it minted Rs 102.55 crore, setting the tone for a massive box office run.
During its first week, the film collected Rs 674.17 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week. Collections slowed down in the third week with Rs 110.60 crore, while the fourth week added Rs 54.70 crore to the total. Despite the gradual dip, the film continues to maintain a strong overall performance at the box office.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise
Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore
First week total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Second week total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
Third week total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore
Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore
Fourth week total: Rs 54.70 crore
Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19 and is currently running in its fifth week in theatres. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.
The sequel will stream on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. The first part of the franchise, released in December last year, is currently streaming on Netflix. The world television premiere of the first film will air on Star Gold on May 30 at 7 PM.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar 2?
Is Dhurandhar 2 the highest-grossing Indian film of all time?
No, Dhurandhar 2 is not yet the highest-grossing Indian film. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion still holds that record with Rs 1,788.06 crore.
How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on its 30th day?
On its 30th day, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 2.70 crore at the box office. The Hindi version was the main contributor to this collection.
When was Dhurandhar 2 released and where will it stream?
Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19 and is currently in its fifth week in theaters. It will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.