Sydney Sweeney Shares First Photo With Scooter Braun, Makes Relationship Official

After months of whispers and public sightings, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have finally confirmed what fans had long suspected. The actress and music producer quietly took their relationship public, this time, on their own terms.

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A Subtle Yet Telling Instagram Moment

On April 15, Sydney Sweeney, 28, shared a black-and-white photo on her Instagram story featuring herself with Braun, 44. The candid snap, believed to be from the Euphoria premiere on April 7, captured a striking contrast, Sweeney in a regal white gown and Braun keeping it relaxed in a casual outfit.

Braun added his own playful touch to the moment, captioning the image, "Lucky ba****d." It was brief, understated, and yet unmistakably official.





From Venice To Los Angeles: Where It All Began

Their story reportedly traces back to September 2025, when the two first crossed paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy. Not long after, they were seen spending time together in Los Angeles, fueling speculation about a budding romance.

By December, reports from PEOPLE suggested the relationship was growing more serious. While neither publicly addressed it at the time, their appearances together painted a clear picture.

Both come with their own histories. Sweeney ended her relationship with businessman Jonathan Davino in March 2025, while Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen.

Sydney Sweeney On Love, Privacy, And The Public Eye

Even as her personal life draws attention, Sweeney has been candid about how she views love. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she described it in almost cinematic terms.

"Like freedom," she said, referencing The Princess Diaries. "When she kisses the guy she knows she's supposed to be with… that’s what love feels like. The lights will magically turn on. The birds will start flying. The fountains start shooting water. Love is a Disney movie."

At the same time, she acknowledged the challenges of navigating relationships in the spotlight. Having kept a previous long-term relationship private, Sweeney admitted she’s still figuring out how much to share.

"I think it’s important to have some things for myself," she explained. "I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love… and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions."