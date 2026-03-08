‘Bill Bhar Doon Kya?’: Amaal Mallik Slams Bot Accusation From Baseer Ali Fan Account

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has found himself at the centre of another online controversy after a social media user accused him of using bots to boost his popularity. The claim, made by a fan account that describes itself as a supporter of Shah Rukh Khan and reality TV personality Baseer Ali, quickly went viral, prompting a sharp response from the musician.

The exchange has since sparked heated discussions online, with fans and critics weighing in on the public spat.

Bot Allegation Triggers Online Clash

The controversy began when an X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle @SRKTHEKING10 posted a message targeting Amaal Mallik. The account congratulated the singer sarcastically, claiming he had “broken the record of using bots”.

The post read:

"Congratulations @AmaalMallik Bhai for breaking the Record Of Using Bots 🤭😍 40 millions plus bots 🔥 For the Revenge u take also with #FarrahanaBhatt 🤗Man Gaya Guro 🔥#AmaalMallik The SuperStaar 😊"

The remark quickly caught attention on social media, prompting Mallik to respond directly.

Amaal Mallik’s Fiery Reply Goes Viral

Amaal Mallik did not hold back while replying to the accusation. In a lengthy and strongly worded response, the singer criticised the user and questioned their authenticity as a fan.

He wrote:

"Keep crying like a little b**, I’m just upset you have my idol’s photo and I still have to misbehave with you, par tu nakli #Srkian hai and you’re not even a #BaseerAliFan. Tu bas din ke 2 chotey recharge jitna hi bak bak kar sakta hai, uske baad tera talk time khatam ho jaata hai I guess 🤯 Bill Bhar Doon Kya ? Saale tu bohot ‘Bade Wala BKL Hai Yaar.’

Kyu tu itna unhappy hai & yaha aake apna RR kis liye kar raha hai 🤣🤣

@Baseer_Bob and #BaseerAliFans please note that this little fake ass fan of yours needs to be schooled. If you don’t, then I swear on my music, I will smack this guy out of bound, throw him into the pie chart & slash his longitude…IYKYK ! Iska IP address nikaal ke 2 minute mein isko pakad ke #YavatmaalJail mein bitha dunga 👊🏻🤘🏻"**

The response rapidly circulated online, drawing thousands of reactions from fans and critics alike.

Fans Divided Over The Controversy

The online clash triggered a wave of responses from fans.

Many supporters defended the singer, praising the impact of his music. One user commented, "Millions of hearts connect with your music and no baseless ‘bot views’ claim can take that away. Proud to support you always🤍".

Another wrote,"Real love from real listeners will always be louder than any false narrative. Your music has reached millions of hearts because it’s honest, soulful, and timeless."

However, not everyone sided with the composer. Some users criticised the tone of his response.

One comment read, "Amaal once again Publicly , whipping. Satnd up like a Real Man"

Another user questioned his behaviour, writing, "Even #BigBoss couldn't give you employment. 😭 Public figure hoke aisi tuchhi harqatein Shobha deti hai ?"

Meanwhile, another remarked, "so embarrassing, I genuinely thought it's a fake account tweeting this, amal attention chahiye???"

The Earlier Bigg Boss 19 Clash With Farrhana Bhatt

The controversy has also revived discussions about Amaal Mallik’s heated argument with Farrhana Bhatt during Bigg Boss 19, which aired on October 16, 2025.

The confrontation began during a captaincy task where contestants had to decide whether to deliver a fellow housemate’s family letter or shred it in order to remain in the competition. Farrhana chose to destroy Neelam Giri’s emotional letter, describing it as a strategic move despite Amaal’s requests after he had sacrificed his own chance.

The decision angered several contestants, including Mallik and Baseer Ali. Tensions escalated dramatically when Amaal grabbed Farrhana’s lunch plate, threw the food away and smashed the plate while shouting in anger.

Another video that later circulated online showed Amaal speaking with Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha and Nehal Chudasama at the Danube spot inside the house. During that conversation, he made derogatory remarks about Farrhana Bhatt and used abusive language about her mother. Although the explicit words were muted in the clip, viewers said the meaning was clear, leading to widespread criticism across social media platforms.