Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devoleena Bhattacharjee criticized PM Modi and Education Minister.

Actor expressed disappointment over paper leaks and student future.

NEET re-exam announcement led to medical aspirant's suicide.

Suicide note revealed student's fear of re-examination failure.

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has taken a sharp swipe at PM Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy and the subsequent re-examination, which tragically led to the suicide of a medical aspirant. The 40-year-old said she generally supports PM Modi, but added that recent developments have begun to “disappoint” her. She also questioned the Education Minister, asking how many more lives he intended to “destroy”.

‘You’re Disappointing Us, PM Modi’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed her strong protest against the government in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) late last night. In her post, she wrote, “I support our PM on many things. But these blunders, playing with education, destroying the future of students, paper leaks, re-exams are not kind of a joke sir. You are disappointing us, PM Modi ji.”

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She further added, “Also, Dharmendra Pradhan, how many more lives are you gonna destroy? Do you really think NEET, JEE re-exams mazak hai? Seriously, khudke bacche videsho mein padh rahe hai aur yahan baccho ki bhavishya k saath kabaddi khel rahe hai.”

NEET Student Suicide Case

Following the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam due to a paper leak and the announcement of a re-exam scheduled for June 21, Akanksha Chaturvedi died by suicide. The 18-year-old had also left a suicide note addressed to her parents.

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The note reportedly read, “Mom and Dad, you had faith that your daughter would study hard and become a doctor, but I no longer have the courage to take the NEET exam again. I would have scored good marks in my first attempt, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform well again. I am sorry, Mom and Dad. I have ruined everything,” according to a report by The Indian Express.

A total of around 22 lakh students aspiring for medical careers appeared for the NEET-UG exam on May 3.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)









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