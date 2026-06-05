'We're A Family, Why Go Public?': Jisshu Sengupta On Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Row

Bengali-Hindi actor Jisshu Sengupta, who has worked across industries and is currently gearing up for his OTT release Brown, recently opened up about the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor shared his thoughts on how disputes within the film industry should ideally be handled, and why he believes that keeping things within the fraternity is always a better approach. While he was careful not to take sides or comment directly on Ranveer Singh, Sengupta made it clear that banning someone is not something he personally agrees with. At the same time, he acknowledged that full details of what transpired between the parties involved are still not known to the public.

"A hundred films go on the floor every day, which may be a small film or a big film. And if I am skilful, if I have the talent, I will get work. If I'm not, I won't get work," he said. He further added that banning someone is "not right" as it concerns an individual's professional space, and that sitting across a table to sort things out is always the better route.

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'Why Make It Public?'

Sengupta was vocal about how the film industry functions like a family, one that spends more time together than even their own households. He questioned the need to bring internal disputes into the public eye, saying, "It's like a family. It's a big family. And we spend more time in this family than our own family, that home. You sit across the table and sort it out. Why would I make it public?"

He also pointed out that since neither side of the story is fully known, commenting on the matter or the individuals involved would not be fair. "We just know this was the problem. And now it's sorted again. And commenting on that is also not right. So I will not comment on that person," he said.

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What Row Means For Technicians

The controversy took a significant turn when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, citing that his abrupt exit from Don 3 had impacted a large number of technicians, spot boys, and craft workers who had left other projects for the film. When asked about how behind-the-scenes workers are affected in such situations, Sengupta offered a measured perspective. He said that while the concerns are valid, there are countless films being made at any given point, and work is always available for those who are skilled.

On Wednesday, FWICE announced that it had withdrawn the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following a request from CINTAA and IMPAA. This came a day after Singh issued a legal notice to the film workers' body over the directive. Reports also suggest that filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's primary concern in the matter is financial, with sources indicating that around Rs 45 crore had already been invested in the film before the fallout.