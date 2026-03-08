Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shah Rukh Khan Praises Anil Kapoor’s ‘Restrained Yet Effective’ Performance In Subedaar, Calls Action ‘So Good’

Shah Rukh Khan praises Anil Kapoor’s performance in Subedaar, calling it “restrained yet effective”. The superstar also applauds the film’s action and the entire cast.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has joined the growing list of industry voices praising Anil Kapoor’s performance in the action drama Subedaar. The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, has sparked conversations online, particularly for Kapoor’s intense portrayal of a retired soldier navigating a troubled world. After watching the film, Shah Rukh took to social media to share his thoughts, applauding both the performance and the film’s gripping action sequences.

ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav Shares Support For UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal After Crash; Aly Goni And Munawar Faruqui Also Speak Out

Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Subedaar

Sharing his reaction on X, Shah Rukh Khan expressed admiration for Anil Kapoor’s dedication and screen presence. He wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all – a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good!!!”

The superstar didn’t stop there. He also highlighted the performances of the supporting cast, praising the way each character contributed to the film’s storytelling.

In his message, Shah Rukh added, “AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik, #RadhikaMadan – each character was crafted uniquely and all of u put on such a great performance. Well done #SureshTriveni and the entire team… lots of love.”

Anil Kapoor Responds To Shah Rukh Khan

Anil Kapoor was quick to acknowledge the praise. Responding warmly, the veteran actor expressed gratitude for Shah Rukh’s appreciation.

He wrote, “Shah Rukh, so happy you saw Subedaar. Your words mean a lot to all of us, especially coming from someone who has given audiences so much love and magic through cinema over the years. Makes this more special for all of us.”

The exchange delighted fans, many of whom are already speculating about seeing the two stars share the screen again. Reports suggest that both actors may appear together in the upcoming film King, although no official confirmation has been made yet.

Anurag Kashyap Also Praises The Film

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also shared his views on Subedaar, describing it as a film he enjoyed watching. While appreciating the performances and storytelling, he remarked that the film would have been even more impactful on the big screen rather than releasing directly on an OTT platform.

Kashyap praised Anil Kapoor’s central performance, highlighted Saurabh Shukla’s action sequences, and admired Radhikka Madan’s portrayal, noting the blend of vulnerability and strength she brought to her character.

About The Film Subedaar

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar features Anil Kapoor in the titular role alongside Radhikka Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh and Faisal Malik.

The story follows a retired army man who returns to civilian life only to confront corruption and deep-rooted social problems in his surroundings. At the same time, he struggles to repair his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama. While the film received mixed critical responses overall, Kapoor’s performance has emerged as one of its most widely appreciated elements.

Upcoming Projects Of Shah Rukh Khan And Anil Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan will next appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla. The film is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has several projects lined up, including Yash Raj Films’ upcoming spy thriller Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in leading roles, with Bobby Deol appearing in a key part.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Shah Rukh Khan say about Anil Kapoor's performance in Subedaar?

Shah Rukh Khan thoroughly enjoyed Subedaar and praised Anil Kapoor's restrained yet effective performance. He found Kapoor's dedication to his craft inspiring and thought the action sequences were very good.

How did Anil Kapoor respond to Shah Rukh Khan's praise?

Anil Kapoor expressed his happiness that Shah Rukh Khan saw Subedaar. He stated that Shah Rukh's words mean a lot, especially coming from someone who has given audiences so much love and magic through cinema.

Who directed the film Subedaar?

Subedaar was directed by Suresh Triveni. He also received praise from Shah Rukh Khan for his work on the film.

What is the plot of Subedaar?

Subedaar follows a retired army man who returns to civilian life and confronts corruption and social problems. He also works to repair his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Anil Kapoor SHAH RUKH KHAN ENtertainment News Subedaar
