Yes, Upasana had previously watched Peddi in a Hyderabad theatre alongside fans. She enthusiastically cheered for Ram Charan's scenes and joined the audience in throwing confetti.
Upasana Konidela Cuts Cake, Watches ‘Peddi’ In Theatre As Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr
Ram Charan's Peddi crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on Day 1. Following this, the actor's wife Upasana Konidela joined fans to celebrate, cut a customised cake and watch the film in the theatre.
- Upasana also cheered with fans watching
Ram Charan's latest release Peddi has made quite a splash at the box office right from the word go. The sports action drama, which hit theatres on June 4, managed to rake in over Rs 100 crore worldwide on its very first day, despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. As the numbers rolled in, celebrations broke out among fans, and joining them was none other than Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who was seen marking the milestone in the most heartwarming way possible.
READ MORE | The Pyramid Scheme Review | TVF Drama Exposes Maths Behind ‘Making Liars Millionaires’ MLM Schemes
Cake, Confetti And Firecrackers
A video that has been making rounds on social media shows Upasana cutting a large, customised cake designed with the film's poster on it and the words "Peddi Blockbuster" written across it. The cake also had five stars on it, a nod to the positive reception the film received from audiences. Upasana, dressed in a simple pink kurta set, looked visibly happy as she celebrated with fans and well-wishers present at the gathering. The video also captured fans bursting firecrackers as part of the festivities. Upasana was seen warmly interacting with children at the event and feeding them pieces of cake, while those around her cheered and applauded throughout.
Upasana celebrates the success of PEDDI😶🌫️
by u/Bmahidharreddy in tollywood
READ MORE | Day 1 Box Office Collection: 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Surges Ahead Of 'Bandar' On Opening Day
Upasana Watches Peddi In Theatre
This is not the first time Upasana has stepped out to show her support for the film. Earlier, a separate video of her watching Peddi alongside fans at a Hyderabad theatre had gone viral on the Internet. She was seen enthusiastically cheering for Ram Charan's scenes during the screening. Videos from inside the theatre showed the auditorium buzzing with excitement, with fans showering confetti and celebrating key moments from the film. In one of the clips, Upasana was seen picking up paper bits from the floor and tossing them in the air, joining in the fun alongside the audience. The moment won a lot of appreciation for her on social media.