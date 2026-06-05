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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesUpasana Konidela Cuts Cake, Watches ‘Peddi’ In Theatre As Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr

Upasana Konidela Cuts Cake, Watches ‘Peddi’ In Theatre As Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr

Ram Charan's Peddi crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on Day 1. Following this, the actor's wife Upasana Konidela joined fans to celebrate, cut a customised cake and watch the film in the theatre.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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  • Upasana also cheered with fans watching

Ram Charan's latest release Peddi has made quite a splash at the box office right from the word go. The sports action drama, which hit theatres on June 4, managed to rake in over Rs 100 crore worldwide on its very first day, despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. As the numbers rolled in, celebrations broke out among fans, and joining them was none other than Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who was seen marking the milestone in the most heartwarming way possible.

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Cake, Confetti And Firecrackers

A video that has been making rounds on social media shows Upasana cutting a large, customised cake designed with the film's poster on it and the words "Peddi Blockbuster" written across it. The cake also had five stars on it, a nod to the positive reception the film received from audiences. Upasana, dressed in a simple pink kurta set, looked visibly happy as she celebrated with fans and well-wishers present at the gathering. The video also captured fans bursting firecrackers as part of the festivities. Upasana was seen warmly interacting with children at the event and feeding them pieces of cake, while those around her cheered and applauded throughout.

Upasana celebrates the success of PEDDI😶‍🌫️
by u/Bmahidharreddy in tollywood

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Upasana Watches Peddi In Theatre

This is not the first time Upasana has stepped out to show her support for the film. Earlier, a separate video of her watching Peddi alongside fans at a Hyderabad theatre had gone viral on the Internet. She was seen enthusiastically cheering for Ram Charan's scenes during the screening. Videos from inside the theatre showed the auditorium buzzing with excitement, with fans showering confetti and celebrating key moments from the film. In one of the clips, Upasana was seen picking up paper bits from the floor and tossing them in the air, joining in the fun alongside the audience. The moment won a lot of appreciation for her on social media.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Upasana show support for Peddi prior to the milestone celebration?

Yes, Upasana had previously watched Peddi in a Hyderabad theatre alongside fans. She enthusiastically cheered for Ram Charan's scenes and joined the audience in throwing confetti.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Upasana Konidela Ram CHaran Peddi Peddi 100 Crore
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