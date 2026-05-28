Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He accepts criticism, choosing grace over public explanations.

After his debut at Cannes 2026, fashion creator Sufi Motiwala opened up in a candid conversation with ABP Live about friendships, personal boundaries, and navigating criticism while staying true to his identity. He chose not to revisit his fallout with Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid. The conversation offered deep insight into how he now approaches relationships and emotional well-being. From reflecting on moral values in friendships to dealing with online judgment and past misunderstandings, Sufi spoke with clarity about choosing peace over conflict and growth over reconciliation.

Refused To Revisit Fallout With Apoorva Mukhija

When asked about his fallout with Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi refrained from sharing details. He also declined to answer when asked at what point he realised the friendship was no longer aligned.

When pressed further, he said that he does not wish to revisit something that has already played out publicly. He added that there is no point in “beating a dead horse again and again”.

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'Don’t Compromise Your Ethos For Friendships'

Sufi was also asked what he would tell his younger self about navigating difficult phases of isolation and emotional confusion. With a strong sense of self-awareness, he said he would advise himself to stay away from friendships that do not align with his core moral and ethical values.

"I would tell my younger self not to try to make friends with people who do not vibrate on the same moral and ethical values as you and do not compromise your ethos for those people and those friendships, because eventually those friendships won't work out and you will feel bad, not because you lost the friends, but because you compromised your morals.”

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'I Stand By Everything I’ve Said And Done'

He also opened up about past conflicts and whether he regrets any broken relationships in his personal or professional journey. He said he stands by his actions and decisions and does not seek reconciliation with people he is no longer connected with. In his own words, "Honestly, I stand by everything I've said and done. I don't want to reconcile with anybody that I'm not currently associated with. I'm very happy with the relationships I have in my life right now. And I wouldn't want to change anything."

Sufi also addressed the criticism he has faced within sections of his own community regarding his identity.

"When you grow up with that mindset, and it's being instilled in you, it is very difficult to see otherwise. And so I wouldn't, you know, honestly, I would just let them have grace. Everybody's entitled to their own opinion. As long as they're not projecting it onto me directly and not negatively harming me, it doesn't matter to me. And so far, I have never had to deal with something that pointed or directed towards me.”

Sufi's message was simple yet firm: some chapters are not meant to be reopened, and peace sometimes lies in choosing not to explain everything to everyone.