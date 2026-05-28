Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Other global stars like Jackie Chan admire 3 Idiots.

Emma Myers, who played the beloved Enid Sinclair in Netflix's hit series Wednesday, has revealed she is a big Bollywood fan and counts the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots among her all-time favourite films, a confession that is sure to delight her massive Indian fanbase.

Emma Myers Recommends 3 Idiots

The American actress recently opened up about her love for Bollywood during an appearance on Hits Radio. Emma said she actively shows the Aamir Khan-starrer to people around her. "I love Bollywood films. I think they are super fun. One of my favourite films ever is 3 Idiots. I show it to people all the time. It is 4 hours long but you have the best time of your life," she said. She also mentioned the two-part epic Baahubali as another Bollywood favourite.

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Global Stars Who Loved 3 Idiots

Emma is not the only global name to have expressed admiration for the 2009 blockbuster. Hollywood legend Jackie Chan had once shared that he became an Aamir Khan fan overnight after watching 3 Idiots, calling it a huge success in Hong Kong. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg reportedly recognised Kareena Kapoor Khan at a restaurant, telling her he loved the film about "three students". Kareena recalled the moment at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, describing it as special.

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Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya in supporting parts. A sequel is now officially happening. Director Rajkumar Hirani is back at the helm, and the original cast, including Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will all be returning. The story is said to pick up 10 years after where the first film left off.