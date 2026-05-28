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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWednesday Star Emma Myers Is A Huge Bollywood Fan, Calls '3 Idiots' One Of Her Favourite Films Ever

Wednesday Star Emma Myers Is A Huge Bollywood Fan, Calls '3 Idiots' One Of Her Favourite Films Ever

Emma Myers, who plays Enid in Netflix's Wednesday, has declared herself a Bollywood fan, naming 3 Idiots as one of her all-time favourites. She says she shows it to everyone she knows.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 May 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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  • Other global stars like Jackie Chan admire 3 Idiots.

Emma Myers, who played the beloved Enid Sinclair in Netflix's hit series Wednesday, has revealed she is a big Bollywood fan and counts the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots among her all-time favourite films, a confession that is sure to delight her massive Indian fanbase.

Emma Myers Recommends 3 Idiots

The American actress recently opened up about her love for Bollywood during an appearance on Hits Radio. Emma said she actively shows the Aamir Khan-starrer to people around her. "I love Bollywood films. I think they are super fun. One of my favourite films ever is 3 Idiots. I show it to people all the time. It is 4 hours long but you have the best time of your life," she said. She also mentioned the two-part epic Baahubali as another Bollywood favourite.

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Global Stars Who Loved 3 Idiots

Emma is not the only global name to have expressed admiration for the 2009 blockbuster. Hollywood legend Jackie Chan had once shared that he became an Aamir Khan fan overnight after watching 3 Idiots, calling it a huge success in Hong Kong. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg reportedly recognised Kareena Kapoor Khan at a restaurant, telling her he loved the film about "three students". Kareena recalled the moment at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, describing it as special.

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Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya in supporting parts. A sequel is now officially happening. Director Rajkumar Hirani is back at the helm, and the original cast, including Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will all be returning. The story is said to pick up 10 years after where the first film left off.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there other global stars who have praised '3 Idiots'?

Yes, Hollywood legend Jackie Chan called '3 Idiots' a huge success and became an Aamir Khan fan after watching it. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg also reportedly expressed his love for the film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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