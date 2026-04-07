Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection'Picked And Removed Like Lice': Mamata Puts Voter Deletion Row At Centre Of Bengal Election

'Picked And Removed Like Lice': Mamata Puts Voter Deletion Row At Centre Of Bengal Election

Mamata Banerjee claims Matua, Rajbanshi and minority voters are being removed from West Bengal's electoral rolls ahead of the April assembly elections.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that names of people belonging to the Matua and minority communities were deleted from the post-SIR voter rolls in the state.

Addressing a rally at Chakdaha in Nadia district, Banerjee said that the TMC will stand by those whose names were excluded from the voter rolls, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

According to latest Election Commission data, nearly 91 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal after the SIR process.

The poll panel is yet to announce the finally altered voter base for the state after the roll revision process.

As per official data released on February 28, 63.66 lakh names, around 8.3 per cent of the electorate, were deleted since the SIR process began in November last year, reducing the voter base from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore Accusing the Centre of discrimination, Banerjee alleged that names were being removed from voter rolls by targeting specific communities.

“Why this discrimination? You are excluding Matuas, Rajbanshis and minorities. Do you think that people do not understand this?” the CM said.

She also claimed that in districts with significant minority population such as Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpur, names were “picked and removed like lice” from the electoral rolls.

Banerjee asserted that following her intervention in the Supreme Court, around 32 lakh names out of nearly 60 lakh cases under ‘adjudication’ had been restored.

“Those whose names are still missing should apply before the tribunal. The TMC will stand by you and provide legal support,” she said.

Questioning the Centre’s stand on infiltration, Banerjee said the Union government has the reponsibility of protecting the country’s borders, but it was blaming the West Bengal government for infiltration.

Describing the upcoming assembly polls as a battle to protect people’s identity and democratic rights, the TMC supremo urged voters to respond through the ballot.

“This election is a fight to save your democracy, language and respect so that no one can ever call you a foreigner,” Banerjee said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mamata Banerjee allege regarding voter rolls?

Mamata Banerjee alleged that names of people from Matua and minority communities were deleted from post-SIR voter rolls in West Bengal.

How many voters have been deleted from electoral rolls in West Bengal?

Nearly 91 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

What support is the TMC offering to those whose names were excluded?

The TMC will stand by those whose names were excluded and provide legal support for them to apply before the tribunal.

What is Mamata Banerjee's stance on infiltration?

Banerjee questioned the Centre's responsibility for border protection and accused them of blaming the West Bengal government for infiltration.

Published at : 07 Apr 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
News ELECTIONS Elections 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
'Picked And Removed Like Lice': Mamata Puts Voter Deletion Row At Centre Of Bengal Election
'Picked And Removed Like Lice': Mamata Puts Voter Deletion Row At Centre Of Bengal Election
Election
Puducherry Assembly Election Campaign To End
Puducherry Assembly Election Campaign To End
Election
Once BJP Comes To Power In Bengal, All Infiltrators Will Be Sent Back: Amit Shah
Once BJP Comes To Power In Bengal, All Infiltrators Will Be Sent Back: Amit Shah
Election
Once BJP Comes To Power In Bengal, All Infiltrators Will Be Sent Back: Amit Shah
Once BJP Comes To Power In Bengal, All Infiltrators Will Be Sent Back: Amit Shah
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery
Death Night Countdown: Trump Trapped in War Labyrinth as Iran-US-Israel Strikes Intensify
Breaking: Iran Faces Intense US-Israel Strikes; Fuel Surcharges Hit Air Travel Worldwide
WAR SURGE: Blasts Rock Tehran and Qom as Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Status
BIG BREAKING: Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget