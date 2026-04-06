Three Arrested For Flying Drone Near Mamata Banerjee’s Helicopter In Bengal

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anger after a drone was flown dangerously close to her helicopter during a campaign visit in the state. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, and they are reportedly residents of Bihar.

The incident took place on Sunday in Samsi, Malda, when Banerjee had travelled to campaign for party candidates ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. The drone reportedly came very close to her helicopter, raising serious safety concerns.

CM Raises Security Concerns

Visibly upset, Banerjee questioned the lapse in security, saying the helicopter could have met with an accident. She also directed authorities to identify those responsible and ensure stricter monitoring.

A video from the scene shows the Chief Minister observing the drone before boarding the helicopter and instructing officials to take strict action.

Accused Claim Social Media Work

The three arrested have been identified as Ankit Kumar Paswan, Srikanta Mondal, and Noor Akhtar. They had reportedly attended a Trinamool Congress rally in Harishchandrapur earlier that day.

One of the accused admitted to flying the drone but claimed it was done as part of a social media campaign. According to them, they were attempting to capture footage for promotional purposes and were unaware of the risks involved.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the party regarding their claims.

Incident Raises Security Questions

The episode has sparked concern over Banerjee’s security, especially in light of a recent aviation scare. On March 26, her aircraft was caught in severe weather while attempting to land in Kolkata and had to circle mid-air for over an hour before landing safely.

Following that incident, Banerjee had praised the pilots for ensuring passenger safety.

The latest drone episode has once again raised questions about security protocols during high-profile political campaigns.