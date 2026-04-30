Bengal Voting Shatters Records; 92.6% In Phase 2, Overall 92.9%, Highest Since Independence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal records highest-ever voter turnout: 92.65% in final phase.

Rural districts led participation; Kolkata saw significant urban increase.

Women voters surpassed men, driving record-breaking participation.

Improved security and reforms credited for peaceful, high turnout.

West Bengal Record Voter Turnout: West Bengal has set a new benchmark in democratic participation, recording an extraordinary voter turnout in the concluding phase of its 2026 Assembly elections. According to officials, polling on April 29 saw participation surge to 92.65%, pushing the combined turnout across both phases to nearly 93%, the highest since Independence. Despite scattered incidents of unrest, the electoral process was largely conducted without major disruption.

Bengal Districts Drive Massive Participation

Voting took place across 142 constituencies spanning seven districts in southern parts of West Bengal. Rural regions led the charge, with Purba Bardhaman emerging at the top with a turnout of 93.39%. Other districts, including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Nadia, all reported participation levels above 91%, reflecting a broad-based surge in voter enthusiasm, as per reports.

Urban centres also witnessed a dramatic shift. Kolkata recorded an impressive 88.4% turnout, an increase of more than 28 percentage points compared to the previous Assembly election. Within the city, North Kolkata slightly outperformed South Kolkata, continuing the trend of heightened civic engagement across demographics.

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Women Lead Charge

One of the standout features of this election was the strong participation of women voters. Officials noted that women turned out in greater numbers than men, with a participation rate of 93.2% compared to 91.7% among male voters. In total, approximately 6.3 crore votes were cast, surpassing the 5.9 crore recorded in 2021.

The surge comes despite a reduction in the electorate size to 6.8 crore, following the Special Intensive Revision process that removed 27 lakh names from voter rolls. Authorities believe this clean-up contributed to a more accurate and engaged voting base.

Officials Credit Reforms and Security

Election authorities pointed to a combination of administrative measures and enhanced security arrangements as key drivers behind the record turnout. The introduction of polling stations within residential high-rises, alongside efforts to eliminate duplicate or inactive voters, helped improve accessibility and trust in the system.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described the achievement as “the highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal since Independence,” calling it a moment of pride for the state, as per reports.

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Limited Violence Amid Tight Security

While previous elections in the state have been marred by widespread violence, this cycle saw relatively fewer incidents. Only one fatality was reported during the first phase in Asansol, a stark contrast to the 24 deaths in 2021 and seven in 2016.

To maintain law and order, a significant deployment of Central Armed Police Forces remains in place. Around 700 companies will stay on duty until vote counting is completed, while a phased withdrawal of over 1,800 companies is scheduled to begin shortly.