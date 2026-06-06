The deadline for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is June 8. The nomination process is currently underway, with parties finalizing their candidates.
Rajya Sabha Elections: Will Wait Until June 8 Before Taking Call, Says Congress
Congress is adopting a wait-and-watch strategy for the final Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka, BK Hariprasad said, as both Congress and BJP announced candidates ahead of the June 8 nomination deadline.
- June 8 deadline nears; Congress watching BJP's moves.
- Congress declared seven candidates, including Kharge from Karnataka.
With the June 8 deadline for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections approaching, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad on Saturday indicated that the party is keeping its options open regarding the final seat and is closely watching the opposition's moves.
Speaking to reporters, Hariprasad said the Congress would decide its next course of action after assessing the BJP's candidate lineup.
"8th is the last day, we will wait till the 8th and see how many candidates will be fielded by the BJP. Then we will see. We have filed 4, one more will be filing on Monday," Hariprasad said.
#WATCH | Bengaluru: On Rajya Sabha elections 2026, Karnataka Congress president BK Hariprasad says, "8th is the last day, we will wait till the 8th and see how many candidates will be fielded by the BJP. Then we will see. We have filed 4, one more will be filing on Monday..." pic.twitter.com/4FGs2ggh1S— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026
Congress, BJP Announce Candidates For Rajya Sabha
The Congress on Thursday announced seven candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 18. The list includes party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been nominated from Karnataka.
The party has also fielded Mansoor Ali Khan and Pawan Khera from Karnataka, Meenakshi Natarajan from Madhya Pradesh, Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan, Praveen Chakravarty from Tamil Nadu and Pranav Jha from Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 11 candidates for the biennial and by-elections to the Rajya Sabha from multiple states.
The BJP's Central Election Committee cleared the candidature of Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh; Rajubhai Shukla, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Mansingh Parmar and Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya from Gujarat; Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh; A Sharda Devi from Manipur; and Alka Gurjar and Satish Poonia from Rajasthan.
For the Rajya Sabha by-election in Odisha, the BJP has nominated Debashish Samantaray.
Rajya Sabha Election
Earlier, on June 3, the Election Commission issued the notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states. The seats include four each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat; three each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh; two in Jharkhand; and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya.
The nomination process is underway, with June 8 being the last date for filing papers.
The Election Commission has also announced by-elections to one Rajya Sabha seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the deadline for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections?
What is the Congress party's strategy for its final Rajya Sabha nominations?
The Congress is waiting to assess the BJP's candidate lineup before finalizing its strategy. They have already filed four candidates and plan to file one more on Monday.