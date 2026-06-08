Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, triggering tsunami warnings.

Tsunami warnings issued for Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Western Pacific.

No immediate casualties or damage reported, authorities assessing impact.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines early Monday, triggering tsunami warnings across parts of Southeast Asia and the western Pacific.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 7:37 a.m. local time. The epicentre was located about 24.7 kilometres west-southwest of Burias in the Philippines at a depth of 35 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, though authorities continued to assess the impact in affected areas, Associated Press reported.

Tsunami Threat Across Region

Following the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that tsunami waves of up to 3 metres could affect parts of the Philippine coastline.

The agency also said waves reaching up to 1 metre were possible along some coastal areas of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Smaller tsunami waves could also be recorded in several locations across the western Pacific, including Taiwan, Japan, Guam and Papua New Guinea, as well as other island territories, AP reported.

Tremors Felt Beyond Philippines

The strong quake was felt in neighbouring Indonesia, particularly in the provinces of North Sulawesi and North Maluku, according to local reports.

Authorities in several countries were monitoring sea levels and assessing potential risks following the seismic event.

Philippines Prone To Natural Disasters

The Philippines is among the world's most disaster-prone countries because of its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region characterised by intense seismic and volcanic activity.

Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common in the archipelago, which also experiences around 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year.

Emergency management agencies in the Philippines remained on alert as officials monitored aftershocks and evaluated the possibility of tsunami impacts along vulnerable coastal areas.