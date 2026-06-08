Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldMassive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued

Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday morning. Authorities were assessing the situation, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 06:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, triggering tsunami warnings.
  • Tsunami warnings issued for Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Western Pacific.
  • No immediate casualties or damage reported, authorities assessing impact.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines early Monday, triggering tsunami warnings across parts of Southeast Asia and the western Pacific.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 7:37 a.m. local time. The epicentre was located about 24.7 kilometres west-southwest of Burias in the Philippines at a depth of 35 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, though authorities continued to assess the impact in affected areas, Associated Press reported.

Tsunami Threat Across Region

Following the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that tsunami waves of up to 3 metres could affect parts of the Philippine coastline.

The agency also said waves reaching up to 1 metre were possible along some coastal areas of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Smaller tsunami waves could also be recorded in several locations across the western Pacific, including Taiwan, Japan, Guam and Papua New Guinea, as well as other island territories, AP reported.

Tremors Felt Beyond Philippines

The strong quake was felt in neighbouring Indonesia, particularly in the provinces of North Sulawesi and North Maluku, according to local reports.

Authorities in several countries were monitoring sea levels and assessing potential risks following the seismic event.

Philippines Prone To Natural Disasters

The Philippines is among the world's most disaster-prone countries because of its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region characterised by intense seismic and volcanic activity.

Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common in the archipelago, which also experiences around 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year.

Emergency management agencies in the Philippines remained on alert as officials monitored aftershocks and evaluated the possibility of tsunami impacts along vulnerable coastal areas.

Before You Go

Jharkhand Political Battle: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Heats Up as 5th Candidate Enters, But INDIA Bloc Reaches Consensus

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the magnitude and location of the recent earthquake?

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines. Its epicenter was located about 24.7 kilometers west-southwest of Burias at a depth of 35 kilometers.

Were there any immediate reports of casualties or damage after the earthquake?

No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage were reported. Authorities are continuing to assess the impact in the affected areas.

Which areas were affected by tsunami warnings following the earthquake?

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of waves up to 3 meters for the Philippine coastline, and up to 1 meter for Indonesia and Malaysia. Smaller waves were possible in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, and Papua New Guinea.

Why is the Philippines prone to natural disasters?

The Philippines is among the world's most disaster-prone countries because of its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire. This region experiences intense seismic and volcanic activity, leading to frequent earthquakes and eruptions.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Jun 2026 06:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Philippines Earthquake
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued
Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued
World
Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra meets senior US counter-terror official
Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra meets senior US counter-terror official
World
S Africa announces migration review amid xenophobic attacks, diplomatic fallouts
S Africa announces migration review amid xenophobic attacks, diplomatic fallouts
World
Israel Strikes Hezbollah Stronghold In Beirut, First Since April Ceasefire
Israel Strikes Hezbollah Stronghold In Beirut, First Since April Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand Political Battle: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Heats Up as 5th Candidate Enters, But INDIA Bloc Reaches Consensus
Gujarat Industrial Fire: Massive Factory Fire in Surat’s Sayan Area, 6 Workers Rescued Safely
Post-Poll Violence: TMC Worker Arrested After Dramatic Hideout in Saree Shop Goes Viral in West Bengal
Uttar Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri’s “Friendship Jihad” Remark Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of UP Elections
Mumbai Crime Investigation: Mumbai Concert Death Probe Intensifies as Police Question 8–10 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget