Only One Poll Predicts BJP’s ‘Heavy Defeat’ And Mamata’s Return In Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom One exit poll predicts TMC victory, deviating from others.

Janmat Poll forecasts TMC winning 195-205 seats.

This projection contrasts with most polls favouring BJP.

A single exit poll has sharply diverged from the broader trend in West Bengal, projecting a decisive victory for the TMC. While most agencies indicate a strong performance by the BJP, the Janmat Poll suggests the ruling TMC could return to power with a comfortable majority. The contrast highlights the uncertainty surrounding voter behaviour in the state, where competing narratives have emerged from different pollsters.

Janmat Poll Projects Clear TMC Win

According to the Janmat Poll, the TMC+ alliance is projected to secure between 195 and 205 seats in the 294-member Assembly, comfortably above the majority mark. The BJP+ is estimated to win 80-90 seats, indicating a distant second position.

TMC+: 195-205 seats

BJP+: 80-90 seats

Congress: 1-3 seats

Left: 0-1 seats

Others: 3-5 seats

The vote share estimates also favour the TMC, reinforcing the projection of a strong mandate for the ruling party.

Also Read: ‘Khela Khatam’ To ‘Baseless’: Exit Polls Trigger Political Slugfest Across Parties

A Clear Outlier Among Exit Polls

What makes this projection significant is its divergence from other exit polls, many of which indicate an advantage for the BJP or a much closer contest. Janmat Poll remains the only survey so far to predict a sweeping win for the TMC and a clear setback for the BJP.

Uncertainty Ahead Of Final Verdict

The contrasting projections underline the limitations of exit polls as predictive tools. While they provide early insights, they are not definitive indicators of the final result.

With counting scheduled for May 4, the actual outcome will determine whether Janmat Poll’s projection proves accurate or remains an outlier among a divided set of forecasts.

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