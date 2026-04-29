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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElectionExit Polls 2026: What Do Projections Mean For Congress Across States?

Exit Polls 2026: What Do Projections Mean For Congress Across States?

Exit polls show Congress gains in Kerala, alliance boost in Tamil Nadu, but weak performance in Bengal, Assam and Puducherry across regions.

By : Avinash Rai | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Party struggles in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry.

Exit poll projections for the 2026 Assembly elections suggest a mixed picture for the Congress, with signs of recovery in parts of southern India but continued weakness across other regions. While trends indicate potential gains in Kerala and a share in power in Tamil Nadu, the party appears to be underperforming in states such as West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. The numbers point towards a geographically uneven performance, reinforcing the Congress’s reliance on southern alliances even as it faces shrinking influence in large parts of the country.

Southern Comfort For Congress

Exit poll trends indicate that the Congress could benefit significantly in the south. In Kerala, the party appears to be capitalising on anti-incumbency against Pinarayi Vijayan, with projections suggesting a possible return to power for the Congress-led alliance.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is also likely to be part of the ruling setup through its alliance with the DMK. Exit polls consistently show the DMK-led coalition returning to power, offering the Congress a share in governance despite not being the principal player in the state.

Weak Show In East And North-East

Beyond the south, the outlook for the Congress appears far less encouraging. In West Bengal, where the party once held significant influence, exit polls suggest it may be reduced to a marginal presence with only a handful of seats.

In Assam, despite raising multiple issues against the BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, projections indicate that the Congress may fall short of even 30 seats. Similarly, in Puducherry, the party does not appear likely to cross double digits.

A Regionally Skewed Performance

Taken together, the exit poll projections suggest that the Congress’s electoral footprint remains uneven. From western India to the North-East, the party appears to be struggling to regain lost ground.

However, in southern India, particularly after its success in Karnataka, a potential win in Kerala and its alliance gains in Tamil Nadu could provide some political respite. The results, when declared, will ultimately determine whether these projections translate into a meaningful revival or remain limited to regional pockets.

Before You Go

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About the author Avinash Rai

Avinash Rai is currently working as a Producer at ABP News. He holds a diploma in Journalism from IIMC and is a graduate of the University of Allahabad. At present, Avinash is part of the digital wing of ABP News, where he serves as an Original Video Producer. He has a keen interest in politics and regularly writes and produces video content on political issues for ABP News’ digital platforms.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Exit Polls 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 Exit Polls Congress Exit Poll
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