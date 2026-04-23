Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nandigram polling agent detained; BJP alleges police bias.

Suvendu Adhikari demands OC's removal, cites misconduct.

Adhikari reports intimidation, urges zero tolerance for goons.

Pre-poll unrest involved vandalism; elections proceed peacefully.

Tensions surfaced in Nandigram during the opening hours of Phase 1 polling in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, following allegations of the detention of a polling agent linked to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The claims triggered a political confrontation, with Adhikari accusing local police officials of bias and administrative misconduct.

Adhikari directly accused Pingla police station’s officer-in-charge, Chinmoy Pramanik, of acting unfairly and demanded his immediate removal and suspension. He stated that complaints had already been lodged with the police observer and the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Agarwal.

According to Adhikari, the situation escalated after his polling agent was allegedly taken into custody, raising concerns about the neutrality of law enforcement during the electoral process.

Candidate’s Remarks And Claims

Speaking during polling, Adhikari said, “They have done a lot of dirty work. I am demanding his suspension. I spoke to the CEO and the police observer at 7 am, that OC Pingla Chinmoy Pramanik should be removed immediately. Should be removed. There is no problem anywhere else.”

He further alleged broader instances of intimidation and interference, stating, “They did it in Binpur, took out our candidate, Dr. Pranab. They told two Hindu neighborhoods in Nandigram not to vote. I did video calling. Everyone has stood in line. Zero tolerance. Will not let the goons stay on the streets.”

Raising additional concerns, he added, “They are taking away our polling agent. Mandal President Buddhadev Mandal has been taken away. Whatever is being done is being done. It has been done in Kharagpur, Binpur. We have taken action. Piyush Pandey to arrest six leaders in Nandigram too...”

Background of Pre-Poll Unrest

The developments follow reports of unrest in Nandigram a day before polling. Allegations had emerged regarding vandalism of houses belonging to workers of the Trinamool Congress, alongside counter-claims of attacks targeting BJP supporters.

Political tensions were further reflected in slogan-shouting incidents directed at candidate Pavitra Kar, who recently shifted allegiance from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress.

Despite raising serious allegations, Adhikari also indicated that the overall situation remained relatively controlled. He stated, “They couldn't create much trouble. And they won't be able to create trouble either. Initially, the night before the election is important. The Election Commission and the Central paramilitary forces can be thanked.”

He concluded with a broader political message, saying, “The message is one, bring change. Give responsibility to the BJP. I will pray for peaceful voting.”