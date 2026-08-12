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English NewsNews‘Police At My Family Home’: CJP’s Saurav Das Alleges Pondicherry Police Questioned Family, Blames BJP

‘Police At My Family Home’: CJP’s Saurav Das Alleges Pondicherry Police Questioned Family, Blames BJP

Das alleged that his family was being intimidated by the BJP government in Puducherry and claimed that the action was being carried out at the direction of the Union government.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged police harassment by BJP government.
  • CJP also reported venue difficulty for Delhi meeting.
  • The organization announced 'Jantar Mantar Season 2' soon.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged that Pondicherry Police visited his family home and questioned his family members, describing the action as “harassment” and alleging that it was carried out at the behest of the BJP government.

“Two hours ago, the Pondicherry Police showed up at my family’s home and subjected them to all kinds of questioning," Das said in a post on X.

He questioned the reason for the police action and whether it was part of a legal procedure. “Why this harassment [Puduchery Police?] Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure?” Das said.

Das Alleges BJP Government Intimidating Family

Das alleged that his family was being intimidated by the BJP government in Puducherry and claimed that the action was being carried out at the direction of the Union government.

“Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family? This is not the character of the Pondy government. This is being done at the behest of the Union government!” he said.

He also alleged that the police action was intended to pressure him into remaining silent.

“If the intention is to intimidate me into silence, it will not work. This will not cower me down. It only strengthens our resolve to build a better system, one where the police uphold the law instead of acting like goondas!” Das said.

Das Questions Amit Shah's Recent Puducherry Visit

In a subsequent post, Das questioned whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Puducherry was linked to the alleged intimidation of his family.

Das noted that Shah had visited Puducherry two days earlier.

“Just two days ago, Amit Shah was in Pondicherry where he met its Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor (who was infamously known as the ‘Eyes and Ears’ of Modi in Gujarat years),” Das said.

Das Had Earlier Alleged Intrusion At Delhi Home

The allegation comes about a week after Das claimed that “15-20” YouTubers and media channels had entered his Delhi home while he was away in Maharashtra for a two-day CJP meeting.

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He alleged that they recorded and showed visuals from inside the house. In a series of posts on X, Das described the alleged incident as a “grave security threat” to his family.

CJP Announces ‘Jantar Mantar Season 2’

On Wednesday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that “Jantar Mantar Season 2” would begin soon, referring to the student-led protests held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month.

The agitation over alleged examination irregularities, paper leaks and student issues brought the CJP into the spotlight, after which the organisation announced that it would continue working as a pressure group.

“Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon,” Dipke said.

Dipke Alleges Pressure Over CJP Meeting

Dipke also alleged that the CJP faced difficulties in finding a venue for its volunteers' meeting in Delhi, claiming that several hall owners refused to rent space because of “pressure from above”.

“We were scheduled to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi today. We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above,” Dipke told reporters.

Dipke blamed the BJP for the alleged pressure and said the party's actions showed that it was “afraid of the country's youth”.

“All of this is being done by the BJP. Their actions and words clearly reveal that they are afraid of the country's youth. If they think such petty actions will frighten us, they are sorely mistaken.”

CJP To Launch ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign

The CJP is also expanding its activities beyond the protests that initially brought it national attention.

Dipke announced that the organisation would launch its “School Thik Karo” campaign on August 15, focusing on improving basic facilities in government schools in villages.

“Kids in villages shouldn’t be pleading for basic facilities at school after 80 years of Independence,” Dipke said.

The campaign is expected to begin from Dipke’s village in Maharashtra's Hingoli.

ALSO READ: ‘Issue Needs To Be Put To An End’: Bombay HC On Vijay Mallya Asset Row

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Saurav Das allege about the Puducherry Police?

Saurav Das alleged that Puducherry Police visited his family home and questioned his family members. He described this action as

Why did Saurav Das suggest the police visited his family?

Das alleged the police action was intended to intimidate him into silence. He also questioned if it was linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Puducherry, where Shah met the Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
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CJP Saurav Das Police At My Family Home Saurav Das Alleges Pondicherry Police Questioned Family Blames BJP Pondicherry Police
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