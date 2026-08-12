Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged police harassment by BJP government.

CJP also reported venue difficulty for Delhi meeting.

The organization announced 'Jantar Mantar Season 2' soon.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged that Pondicherry Police visited his family home and questioned his family members, describing the action as “harassment” and alleging that it was carried out at the behest of the BJP government.

“Two hours ago, the Pondicherry Police showed up at my family’s home and subjected them to all kinds of questioning," Das said in a post on X.

He questioned the reason for the police action and whether it was part of a legal procedure. “Why this harassment [Puduchery Police?] Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure?” Das said.

Das Alleges BJP Government Intimidating Family

Das alleged that his family was being intimidated by the BJP government in Puducherry and claimed that the action was being carried out at the direction of the Union government.

“Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family? This is not the character of the Pondy government. This is being done at the behest of the Union government!” he said.

He also alleged that the police action was intended to pressure him into remaining silent.

“If the intention is to intimidate me into silence, it will not work. This will not cower me down. It only strengthens our resolve to build a better system, one where the police uphold the law instead of acting like goondas!” Das said.

Das Questions Amit Shah's Recent Puducherry Visit

In a subsequent post, Das questioned whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Puducherry was linked to the alleged intimidation of his family.

Just two days ago, Amit Shah was in Pondicherry where he met its Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor (who was infamously known as the “Eyes and Ears” of Modi in Gujarat years).



Was this intimidation tactic planned at their meeting? https://t.co/RVqDcqrr3r — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 12, 2026

Das noted that Shah had visited Puducherry two days earlier.

“Just two days ago, Amit Shah was in Pondicherry where he met its Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor (who was infamously known as the ‘Eyes and Ears’ of Modi in Gujarat years),” Das said.

Das Had Earlier Alleged Intrusion At Delhi Home

The allegation comes about a week after Das claimed that “15-20” YouTubers and media channels had entered his Delhi home while he was away in Maharashtra for a two-day CJP meeting.

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He alleged that they recorded and showed visuals from inside the house. In a series of posts on X, Das described the alleged incident as a “grave security threat” to his family.

CJP Announces ‘Jantar Mantar Season 2’

On Wednesday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that “Jantar Mantar Season 2” would begin soon, referring to the student-led protests held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month.

The agitation over alleged examination irregularities, paper leaks and student issues brought the CJP into the spotlight, after which the organisation announced that it would continue working as a pressure group.

“Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon,” Dipke said.

Dipke Alleges Pressure Over CJP Meeting

Dipke also alleged that the CJP faced difficulties in finding a venue for its volunteers' meeting in Delhi, claiming that several hall owners refused to rent space because of “pressure from above”.

“We were scheduled to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi today. We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above,” Dipke told reporters.

VIDEO | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Today, we were supposed to hold a meeting with our volunteers in Delhi, for which we needed an indoor venue. We approached several places, but no one was willing to give us a hall. Everyone said there was… pic.twitter.com/51UbETWF96 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2026

Dipke blamed the BJP for the alleged pressure and said the party's actions showed that it was “afraid of the country's youth”.

“All of this is being done by the BJP. Their actions and words clearly reveal that they are afraid of the country's youth. If they think such petty actions will frighten us, they are sorely mistaken.”

CJP To Launch ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign

The CJP is also expanding its activities beyond the protests that initially brought it national attention.

Dipke announced that the organisation would launch its “School Thik Karo” campaign on August 15, focusing on improving basic facilities in government schools in villages.

“Kids in villages shouldn’t be pleading for basic facilities at school after 80 years of Independence,” Dipke said.

The campaign is expected to begin from Dipke’s village in Maharashtra's Hingoli.

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