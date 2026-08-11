Son Of Indira Gandhi’s Assassin To Contest Punjab Election, Gets Ticket From This Party

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ADWPD announced Satwant Singh as first 2027 Assembly candidate.

Singh's father linked to Indira Gandhi assassination conspiracy case.

He will contest Bassi Pathana, a key Panthic politics constituency.

Punjab's 2027 Assembly election battle is already beginning to take shape, with the Bassi Pathana constituency emerging as a key focus of Panthic politics.

Amid claims for the seat from several Panthic figures, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (ADWPD) on Monday announced Satwant Singh as its candidate from Bassi Pathana.

Satwant Singh is the son of Kehar Singh, who was convicted and sentenced to death for his alleged role in the conspiracy to assassinate former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The announcement makes Satwant Singh the first candidate formally declared by ADWPD for the 2027 Assembly polls.

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Candidate Announcement Made In Amritsar

The candidature was announced by Tarsem Singh at a press conference at the Amritsar Press Club. The event was led by MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa.

Tarsem Singh, the working president of ADWPD and father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, said the decision was taken to honour families who had made sacrifices for the Panth and Punjab.

The party subsequently announced the candidature through its official X account.

"The party has declared Bhai Satwant Singh, son of Shaheed Bhai Kehar Singh, as its candidate from Bassi Pathana. The event was attended by Shaheed Bhai Kehar Singh’s elder son Bhai Ranjit Singh, his grandson Bhai Puru Raj Singh, Bhai Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, S. Pragat Singh and Bhai Amarjeet Singh Vanchhiri," the post read.

ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਵਾਰਿਸ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਰੱਖਦਿਆਂ 2027 ਲਈ ਐਲਾਨਿਆ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਉਮਦੀਵਾਰ

ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਭਾਈ ਕੇਹਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਸਪੁੱਤਰ ਭਾਈ ਸਤਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਬੱਸੀ ਪਠਾਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ : ਬਾਪੂ ਤਰਸੇਮ ਸਿੰਘ

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ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ: ਅੱਜ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਪ੍ਰੈਸ ਕਲੱਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਭਾਈ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪਿਤਾ… pic.twitter.com/7XmHUfiJJx — AKALI DAL WARIS PUNJAB DE (@officialadwpd) August 10, 2026

Who Is Satwant Singh?

Satwant Singh, 61, is a retired bank officer and is entering electoral politics for the first time.

His father, Kehar Singh, was convicted and sentenced to death in connection with the conspiracy surrounding Indira Gandhi's assassination.

If the party retains its announced candidature, Satwant Singh will contest the Bassi Pathana Assembly seat in Fatehgarh Sahib district in the 2027 elections.

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Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, son of Beant Singh, who is also one of the two assassins of Indira Gandhi, congratulated Satwant Singh for getting the ticket for the Punjab election.

"Kehar Singh's son, Satwant Singh, has been fielded from Bassi Pathana assembly constituency by the Shiromani Akali Dal Waris Punjab. I congratulate him a lot because his village also falls in the same constituency, in Bassi Pathana, and he also works there. Every year, on the anniversary of his father martyr Kehar Singh, he also organises programs there," he said.

Khalsa won the Punjab election in 2024 by a margin of over 60,000 votes against his nearest rival and AAP nominee Karamjit Singh Anmol.

Bassi Pathana Emerges As Political Focus

The announcement comes as political parties begin preparing for the Punjab Assembly elections and leaders from different Panthic groups position themselves ahead of the contest.

With several Panthic leaders reportedly eyeing Bassi Pathana, ADWPD's decision to field Satwant Singh has added a new dimension to the electoral battle for the constituency.

The party's announcement is expected to draw attention to the political significance of the seat as preparations for the 2027 Punjab polls gather momentum.