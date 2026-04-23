Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu, West Bengal see steady voter turnout early.

Tamil Nadu features multi-party contest; high candidate numbers.

West Bengal's first phase covers many constituencies, districts.

Tight contests expected between major parties in both states.

Tamil Nadu West Bengal Voter Turnout: India’s high-stakes Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal got underway on Thursday morning with a steady turnout and elaborate security measures in place. According to initial figures released by the Election Commission, both states registered close to 17-18 percent voter participation by 9 AM, just two hours after polling commenced at 7 AM.

In the first hour of polling, Tamil Nadu recorded a turnout of 17.69%, while West Bengal registered a slightly higher figure at 18.76%. Among the bypoll constituencies, Gujarat’s Umreth reported 10% turnout, Maharashtra’s Baramati saw 8.01%, and Rahuri in Maharashtra reported 6.39%.

Queues formed early outside polling stations, with voters turning up in significant numbers to cast their ballots. Several political leaders and public figures were also seen voting during the first phase of polling, signalling the importance of the elections in both states.

Tamil Nadu Faces Complex Multi-Party Contest

Tamil Nadu’s electoral arena is witnessing an intense four-way contest this time. While the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK remain the principal contenders, actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) have added new dynamics to the race.

The state has an electorate of 5.73 crore voters spread across more than 75,000 polling stations. Among them are 2.93 crore women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender voters. A total of 4,023 candidates are in the fray, making it one of the most competitive elections in recent years.

To ensure a smooth voting process, authorities have deployed over one lakh ballot units and tens of thousands of control units and VVPAT machines, along with additional reserves to handle any technical issues. Security arrangements include 300 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and nearly 84,000 state police personnel.

Bengal’s First Phase Covers Vast Political Ground

In West Bengal, polling for the first phase is being held across 152 constituencies spanning 16 districts. The state’s diverse political landscape is reflected in the scale of participation, with around 3.6 crore eligible voters deciding the fate of 1,478 candidates.

The constituencies cover both northern and southern regions, highlighting the geographical and political breadth of the contest. The Election Commission has deployed 2,407 companies of Central Armed Police Forces for this phase alone, marking one of the largest security mobilisations in the state’s electoral history.

High Stakes, Tight Contests Expected

The elections in West Bengal are expected to be fiercely contested, particularly between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. At least 80 constituencies are projected to witness close fights, while other seats may see multi-cornered contests involving the Left Front, Congress, and smaller regional or community-based groups.

Unlike previous elections that were conducted over several phases, this year’s polls in West Bengal have been condensed into just two phases, increasing the intensity of campaigning and voter mobilisation.

With early turnout indicating active participation, both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set for closely watched electoral battles that could reshape their political landscapes.