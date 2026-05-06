Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP, TMC Workers Killed In Separate Incidents; CEC Orders Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two political workers killed in post-poll violence incidents.

BJP worker allegedly beaten during victory procession in New Town.

TMC worker hacked to death during altercation in Birbhum.

Election Commission orders strict action against violence perpetrators.

Two political workers, one from the BJP and another from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), were killed in separate incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal on Tuesday, police said, as tensions flared in parts of the state.

The incidents, reported from New Town in Kolkata’s outskirts and Nanoor in Birbhum district, triggered fresh clashes, allegations and a heightened security response.

BJP Worker Dies After Alleged Assault During Procession

In New Town, BJP worker Madhu Mondal died after he was allegedly beaten during a confrontation linked to a victory procession on Tuesday evening. According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred in the Bhalliguri area following an argument as a BJP procession was passing through, reported PTI.

Mondal was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His death sparked retaliatory violence, with BJP supporters allegedly targeting the homes of TMC workers. Protesters also staged a road blockade, prompting authorities to deploy Central forces to restore order.

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TMC Worker Hacked To Death In Birbhum Clash

Earlier in the day, TMC worker Abir Sheikh was hacked to death in Birbhum’s Nanoor area. Police said Sheikh, a member of the party’s Nanoor Anchal Committee, was attacked during an altercation with another group in Santoshpur village.

He died on the spot, while another individual sustained injuries. Police rushed reinforcements to the area amid rising tension.

TMC MLA-elect Bidhan Majhi alleged that BJP supporters were behind the attack, describing Sheikh as an active party member. The BJP, however, denied any involvement. Party leader Shyamapada Mondal called for a fair and impartial investigation to identify those responsible.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

The killings quickly escalated into a political flashpoint, with leaders from both sides trading accusations. TMC MP Sagarika Ghosh shared a video on social media, calling the incident “horrifying” and referring to “widespread violence”.

In posts on its official X handle, the TMC condemned the “brutal murder” of its worker in Nanoor and also alleged that BJP activists attacked an elderly woman in Alipurduar, leaving her with head injuries.

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Election Commission Orders Strict Action

Amid the unrest, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed authorities to take strict action against those involved in violence and vandalism across West Bengal. He instructed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Kolkata Police Commissioner, and Central Armed Police Forces to ensure constant patrolling.

District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and other officers have also been directed to remain vigilant to prevent further escalation.