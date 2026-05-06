9 PM Violence At Kolkata’s Hogg Market: TMC Alleges Bulldozer Attack On Party Office, Shops

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Post-poll violence reported in West Bengal after election results announced.

Kolkata's Hogg Market saw alleged bulldozer damage to TMC office.

TMC accuses BJP workers of widespread vandalism of party offices.

Election Commission demands zero-tolerance approach to post-poll violence.

Incidents of violence have been reported from several parts of the state following the declaration of the West Bengal Assembly election results on May 4. Unrest was witnessed at Hogg Market in Kolkata, where a group allegedly arrived with a bulldozer around 9 pm and damaged parts of the structure. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) union office was reportedly demolished. The TMC has accused BJP workers of using bulldozers to vandalise multiple shops in the market.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India directed the state’s Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Central Armed Police Forces to adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward post-poll violence. The directive came after reports of clashes surfaced from various regions following the announcement of the results on Monday evening.

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TMC Alleges Widespread Vandalism

The TMC alleged that several of its party offices were attacked and its workers assaulted. In Tollygunge, a party office belonging to former MLA Aroop Biswas was reportedly vandalised. Similar incidents were reported from Beliaghata, where a party office was damaged and a worker assaulted. The party also claimed that an office linked to Abhishek Banerjee in Amtala was targeted by a mob.

Following these incidents, the Election Commission reiterated its directive for strict action and enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy.

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Police Warn Against Rumour-Mongering

Earlier, Kolkata Police had warned of legal action against those spreading fake or provocative content on social media that could incite unrest. The police said the situation in the city remains under control and urged people not to share unverified posts, even as several images and videos claiming violence after the results went viral online.