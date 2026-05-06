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HomeElectionCongress Extends Conditional Support To Vijay’s TVK, Eyes Role In Tamil Nadu Govt

Congress Extends Conditional Support To Vijay’s TVK, Eyes Role In Tamil Nadu Govt

Congress extends conditional support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after its big win, reshaping Tamil Nadu politics and edging closer to government formation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 May 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress offers crucial support to Vijay's TVK party.
  • TVK leads Assembly with 108 seats, needs allies.
  • Congress seeks cabinet posts for conditional support.
  • TVK disruption signals shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay To Get Congress Support: In a dramatic turn of events following the 2026 Assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu Congress has moved to support Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party that has emerged as the single largest force in the state Assembly. The decision marks a significant shift in the political landscape, potentially paving the way for a new ruling coalition.

TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling just short of the majority mark of 118. With Congress holding five seats, its backing becomes crucial in determining who forms the next government in the state.

Congress Extends Strategic Support

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) reportedly arrived at the decision during a virtual meey led by its president K Selvaperunthagai. The party has opted for conditional support, indicating that it expects representation in the new government. Discussions within the party suggest that Congress may push for two Cabinet berths along with leadership roles in select state-run boards, as per a report on India Today.

A formal communication confirming the party’s stance is expected shortly. Following this, Congress legislators are likely to meet Vijay at Panaiyur, which has become the nerve centre of TVK’s political operations.

ALSO READ: Vijay Wants Congress Support To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu: KC Venugopal

Numbers Game Puts TVK In Pole Position

With 108 seats, TVK is just 10 short of the halfway mark, making alliances essential. Congress’s decision significantly boosts TVK’s chances of forming the government. Sources indicate that the message of support has already been conveyed to TVK leadership, effectively solidifying the partnership.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal acknowledged that TVK had reached out for backing. He stated that the central leadership had entrusted the Tamil Nadu unit with the final decision, underlining the party’s intent to block the BJP and its allies from gaining influence in the state.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'

Coalition Talks Gather Momentum

Beyond Congress, TVK is actively exploring support from other parties to strengthen its position. Negotiations are reportedly underway with Left parties and regional outfits including the VCK, CPI(M), CPI, and IUML. If these discussions materialise into formal alliances, the coalition would comfortably cross the majority threshold.

TVK’s strong debut performance has already disrupted decades of Dravidian political dominance, outpacing both the DMK and pushing the AIADMK to third place. The development signals a potential generational and ideological shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

While the DMK has maintained that some of its allies will stay put, it has refrained from directly responding to Congress’s move. As the situation evolves, all eyes are now on government formation, with indications that Vijay could take oath as Chief Minister as early as May 7, along with a compact Cabinet.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which party has emerged as the single largest force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest force, securing 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

Which party has decided to support TVK in forming the government?

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has moved to support TVK, offering conditional support.

How many seats did TVK secure in the 2026 Assembly elections?

TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the majority mark by 10 seats.

What are the conditions for Congress's support to TVK?

Congress has opted for conditional support, expecting representation in the new government, potentially including Cabinet berths.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Vijay TVK Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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