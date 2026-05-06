Congress Extends Conditional Support To Vijay’s TVK, Eyes Role In Tamil Nadu Govt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress offers crucial support to Vijay's TVK party.

TVK leads Assembly with 108 seats, needs allies.

Congress seeks cabinet posts for conditional support.

TVK disruption signals shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay To Get Congress Support: In a dramatic turn of events following the 2026 Assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu Congress has moved to support Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party that has emerged as the single largest force in the state Assembly. The decision marks a significant shift in the political landscape, potentially paving the way for a new ruling coalition.

TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling just short of the majority mark of 118. With Congress holding five seats, its backing becomes crucial in determining who forms the next government in the state.

Congress Extends Strategic Support

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) reportedly arrived at the decision during a virtual meey led by its president K Selvaperunthagai. The party has opted for conditional support, indicating that it expects representation in the new government. Discussions within the party suggest that Congress may push for two Cabinet berths along with leadership roles in select state-run boards, as per a report on India Today.

A formal communication confirming the party’s stance is expected shortly. Following this, Congress legislators are likely to meet Vijay at Panaiyur, which has become the nerve centre of TVK’s political operations.

ALSO READ: Vijay Wants Congress Support To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu: KC Venugopal

Numbers Game Puts TVK In Pole Position

With 108 seats, TVK is just 10 short of the halfway mark, making alliances essential. Congress’s decision significantly boosts TVK’s chances of forming the government. Sources indicate that the message of support has already been conveyed to TVK leadership, effectively solidifying the partnership.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal acknowledged that TVK had reached out for backing. He stated that the central leadership had entrusted the Tamil Nadu unit with the final decision, underlining the party’s intent to block the BJP and its allies from gaining influence in the state.

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Coalition Talks Gather Momentum

Beyond Congress, TVK is actively exploring support from other parties to strengthen its position. Negotiations are reportedly underway with Left parties and regional outfits including the VCK, CPI(M), CPI, and IUML. If these discussions materialise into formal alliances, the coalition would comfortably cross the majority threshold.

TVK’s strong debut performance has already disrupted decades of Dravidian political dominance, outpacing both the DMK and pushing the AIADMK to third place. The development signals a potential generational and ideological shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

While the DMK has maintained that some of its allies will stay put, it has refrained from directly responding to Congress’s move. As the situation evolves, all eyes are now on government formation, with indications that Vijay could take oath as Chief Minister as early as May 7, along with a compact Cabinet.