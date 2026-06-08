Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For India Debut; Exact Date Revealed

The excitement surrounding 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reached a fever pitch following his historic inclusion in India's senior T20I setup. After destroying bowling attacks in IPL 2026 to scoop up the Orange Cap, the teenage prodigy has officially broken a 36-year-old selection record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Now, the precise dates and scheduling roadmap for Sooryavanshi's international debut have been revealed, mapping out exactly when the young left-hander could pull on the senior India jersey for the first time.

Countdown to History

Before linking up with the senior national side, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will first log vital game time in developmental colors, representing India 'A' in a limited-overs tri-series in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from June 9 to June 21.

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Immediately after the assignment, he will board a flight to Europe to join the main squad under the newly appointed T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer. The ultimate target for his senior debut is the two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast.

Premier Date: June 26, 2026

The opening T20I between India and Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont. If named in India playing XI, this is the exact day Sooryavanshi will officially become the youngest male debutant in international cricket history.

Back-up Date: June 28, 2026 - The second and final T20I of the quick bilateral tour.

Both encounters are scheduled to broadcast live at 7:30 PM IST. Should the management award him his cap during this window, Sooryavanshi will secure his place as the 120th player to represent India in men's T20Is and the first player to make a format debut for the country in 2026.

England Tour and Asian Games

If the team management opts to handle the teenager conservatively and benches him for the short Ireland assignment, his secondary window opens almost immediately across the English Channel.

Following IND vs IRE T20I matches in Belfast, Team India travels to England for a heavy five-match T20I series running from July 1 to July 11. This extended series presents head coach Gautam Gambhir with multiple opportunities to rotate the top order and blood the youngster against a world-class English attack.