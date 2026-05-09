Has Mamata Finally Accepted Defeat? Drops ‘Chief Minister’ From Social Media Profiles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee removed

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal CM.

Kolkata Police X handle unfollowed TMC leaders.

Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Bhabanipur constituency.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has removed the designation of “Chief Minister” from her social media profiles shortly after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state’s new chief minister.

The move came hours after the BJP formally assumed power in West Bengal following its sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, ending the Trinamool Congress’ uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state.

The BJP secured 209 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats in one of the most dramatic political shifts in Bengal’s recent history.

Mamata Banerjee Also Lost Bhabanipur Seat

Apart from the party’s defeat, Mamata Banerjee also lost the high-profile Bhabanipur Assembly constituency to Suvendu Adhikari, her former close aide who later emerged as one of her strongest political challengers.

The defeat marked a major setback for the TMC chief, who had dominated Bengal politics for more than a decade.

Despite the outcome, Mamata alleged that both she and her party had been defeated through “manipulation” during the elections.





Mamata Refused to Resign Before Assembly Dissolution

Following the election results, Mamata Banerjee reportedly declined to resign from the chief minister’s post before the Governor formally dissolved the existing West Bengal Assembly.

Her stance added to the political tension surrounding the transfer of power after the BJP’s landmark victory in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari was later sworn in as West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister at a grand ceremony held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several NDA chief ministers.

ALSO READ | From Dilip Ghosh To Agnimitra Paul: Five Ministers Sworn Into Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal Cabinet

Kolkata Police X Handle Shows Digital Shift

Amid the political transition, Kolkata Police’s official X handle has also reportedly reflected changes following the BJP’s rise to power.

The account has allegedly unfollowed Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a few other leaders linked to the outgoing government.

At the same time, the handle now follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the official accounts of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The reported digital changes coincided with the withdrawal of additional security arrangements from the Trinamool Congress headquarters and residences of several party leaders in Kolkata.