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HomeElectionHas Mamata Finally Accepted Defeat? Drops ‘Chief Minister’ From Social Media Profiles

Has Mamata Finally Accepted Defeat? Drops ‘Chief Minister’ From Social Media Profiles

The BJP ended the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule by winning 209 Assembly seats, while the TMC was reduced to 80. Mamata also lost the Bhabanipur seat to Adhikari.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 09 May 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata Banerjee removed
  • BJP's Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal CM.
  • Kolkata Police X handle unfollowed TMC leaders.
  • Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Bhabanipur constituency.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has removed the designation of “Chief Minister” from her social media profiles shortly after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state’s new chief minister.

The move came hours after the BJP formally assumed power in West Bengal following its sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, ending the Trinamool Congress’ uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state.

The BJP secured 209 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats in one of the most dramatic political shifts in Bengal’s recent history.

Mamata Banerjee Also Lost Bhabanipur Seat

Apart from the party’s defeat, Mamata Banerjee also lost the high-profile Bhabanipur Assembly constituency to Suvendu Adhikari, her former close aide who later emerged as one of her strongest political challengers.

The defeat marked a major setback for the TMC chief, who had dominated Bengal politics for more than a decade.

Despite the outcome, Mamata alleged that both she and her party had been defeated through “manipulation” during the elections.


Has Mamata Finally Accepted Defeat? Drops ‘Chief Minister’ From Social Media Profiles

Mamata Refused to Resign Before Assembly Dissolution

Following the election results, Mamata Banerjee reportedly declined to resign from the chief minister’s post before the Governor formally dissolved the existing West Bengal Assembly.

Her stance added to the political tension surrounding the transfer of power after the BJP’s landmark victory in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari was later sworn in as West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister at a grand ceremony held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several NDA chief ministers.

ALSO READ | From Dilip Ghosh To Agnimitra Paul: Five Ministers Sworn Into Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal Cabinet

Kolkata Police X Handle Shows Digital Shift

Amid the political transition, Kolkata Police’s official X handle has also reportedly reflected changes following the BJP’s rise to power.

The account has allegedly unfollowed Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a few other leaders linked to the outgoing government.

At the same time, the handle now follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the official accounts of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The reported digital changes coincided with the withdrawal of additional security arrangements from the Trinamool Congress headquarters and residences of several party leaders in Kolkata.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mamata Banerjee remove 'Chief Minister' from her social media?

She removed the designation shortly after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Who won the West Bengal Assembly elections?

The BJP won the elections, securing 209 out of 294 seats, ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule.

Did Mamata Banerjee lose her assembly seat?

Yes, Mamata Banerjee lost the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency to Suvendu Adhikari.

What changes were observed on the Kolkata Police X handle?

The handle reportedly unfollowed leaders linked to the outgoing government and started following BJP leaders and government accounts.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Government Formation Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Elections 2026
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