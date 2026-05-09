From Dilip Ghosh To Agnimitra Paul: Five Ministers Sworn Into Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal Cabinet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister.

Five BJP leaders inducted as ministers into the new cabinet.

Historic shift as BJP forms its first government in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Modi and NDA Chief Ministers attended the ceremony.

Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal Cabinet: West Bengal entered a new political era on Saturday as Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state’s first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office at the grand ceremony held in Kolkata.

West Bengal CM Oath Taking Ceremony: Five BJP Ministers

Alongside Adhikari, five BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the new Bengal cabinet:

Dilip Ghosh

Agnimitra Paul

Ashok Kirtaniya

Nisith Pramanik

Khudiram Tudu

VIDEO | Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the newly appointed cabinet of West Bengal after the oath-taking ceremony.



Source: Third Party



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/EZwp1W6YZb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026





Who Are They?

Among the prominent BJP faces in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh is regarded as a veteran leader with strong RSS ties who played a crucial role in expanding the party’s grassroots network in the state following the BJP’s rise to power at the Centre in 2014. Agnimitra Paul, who began her career as a fashion designer, entered politics by joining the BJP in 2019 and quickly climbed the ranks to head the party’s Mahila Morcha in the state within a year.



Nisith Pramanik, the MP from Cooch Behar in the 17th Lok Sabha, has also served as Union Minister of State handling portfolios including Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports. Ashok Kirtania represents the Bangaon Uttar (SC) seat in North 24 Parganas, while Kshudiram Tudu is the elected MLA from the Ranibadh constituency.



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The swearing-in ceremony marked a historic shift in Bengal politics, with the BJP forming its first-ever government in the state after defeating the All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections.

Suvendu Oath Taking

The Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata saw a huge gathering as top BJP leaders and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states assembled for the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and several other senior leaders and dignitaries.





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The BJP projected the event as a significant political milestone, describing it as the start of a new political era in West Bengal following decades of rule by regional parties.