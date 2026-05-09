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HomeElectionFrom Dilip Ghosh To Agnimitra Paul: Five Ministers Sworn Into Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal Cabinet

From Dilip Ghosh To Agnimitra Paul: Five Ministers Sworn Into Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal Cabinet

Suvendu Adhikari Bengal Cabinet: Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul and three others took oath as ministers in Suvendu Adhikari’s first BJP government in Bengal.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 May 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister.
  • Five BJP leaders inducted as ministers into the new cabinet.
  • Historic shift as BJP forms its first government in West Bengal.
  • Prime Minister Modi and NDA Chief Ministers attended the ceremony.

Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal Cabinet: West Bengal entered a new political era on Saturday as Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state’s first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office at the grand ceremony held in Kolkata.

West Bengal CM Oath Taking Ceremony: Five BJP Ministers

Alongside Adhikari, five BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the new Bengal cabinet:

  • Dilip Ghosh
  • Agnimitra Paul
  • Ashok Kirtaniya
  • Nisith Pramanik
  • Khudiram Tudu


Who Are They?

Among the prominent BJP faces in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh is regarded as a veteran leader with strong RSS ties who played a crucial role in expanding the party’s grassroots network in the state following the BJP’s rise to power at the Centre in 2014. Agnimitra Paul, who began her career as a fashion designer, entered politics by joining the BJP in 2019 and quickly climbed the ranks to head the party’s Mahila Morcha in the state within a year.

Nisith Pramanik, the MP from Cooch Behar in the 17th Lok Sabha, has also served as Union Minister of State handling portfolios including Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports. Ashok Kirtania represents the Bangaon Uttar (SC) seat in North 24 Parganas, while Kshudiram Tudu is the elected MLA from the Ranibadh constituency.

ALSO READ | From PM Modi To 20 NDA CMs: Full Guest List Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Oath-Taking Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony marked a historic shift in Bengal politics, with the BJP forming its first-ever government in the state after defeating the All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections.

Suvendu Oath Taking 

The Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata saw a huge gathering as top BJP leaders and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states assembled for the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and several other senior leaders and dignitaries.

ALSO READ | From ‘Giant Slayer’ To Bengal CM, But Never A Husband: Why Suvendu Adhikari Chose To Stay Unmarried

The BJP projected the event as a significant political milestone, describing it as the start of a new political era in West Bengal following decades of rule by regional parties.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new Chief Minister of West Bengal?

Suvendu Adhikari has taken oath as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal. He is the state's first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Who administered the oath of office to Suvendu Adhikari?

Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office to Suvendu Adhikari at the swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata.

How many other BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers alongside Suvendu Adhikari?

Five other BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the new West Bengal cabinet. These include Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtaniya, Nisith Pramanik, and Khudiram Tudu.

What is the significance of this new government in West Bengal?

This marks a historic shift in Bengal politics as the BJP has formed its first-ever government in the state after defeating the All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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