Suvendu Adhikari has taken oath as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal. He is the state's first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party.
From Dilip Ghosh To Agnimitra Paul: Five Ministers Sworn Into Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal Cabinet
Suvendu Adhikari Bengal Cabinet: Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul and three others took oath as ministers in Suvendu Adhikari’s first BJP government in Bengal.
- Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister.
- Five BJP leaders inducted as ministers into the new cabinet.
- Historic shift as BJP forms its first government in West Bengal.
- Prime Minister Modi and NDA Chief Ministers attended the ceremony.
Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal Cabinet: West Bengal entered a new political era on Saturday as Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state’s first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office at the grand ceremony held in Kolkata.
West Bengal CM Oath Taking Ceremony: Five BJP Ministers
Alongside Adhikari, five BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the new Bengal cabinet:
- Dilip Ghosh
- Agnimitra Paul
- Ashok Kirtaniya
- Nisith Pramanik
- Khudiram Tudu
VIDEO | Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the newly appointed cabinet of West Bengal after the oath-taking ceremony.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026
Source: Third Party
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/EZwp1W6YZb
Who Are They?
Among the prominent BJP faces in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh is regarded as a veteran leader with strong RSS ties who played a crucial role in expanding the party’s grassroots network in the state following the BJP’s rise to power at the Centre in 2014. Agnimitra Paul, who began her career as a fashion designer, entered politics by joining the BJP in 2019 and quickly climbed the ranks to head the party’s Mahila Morcha in the state within a year.
Nisith Pramanik, the MP from Cooch Behar in the 17th Lok Sabha, has also served as Union Minister of State handling portfolios including Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports. Ashok Kirtania represents the Bangaon Uttar (SC) seat in North 24 Parganas, while Kshudiram Tudu is the elected MLA from the Ranibadh constituency.
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The swearing-in ceremony marked a historic shift in Bengal politics, with the BJP forming its first-ever government in the state after defeating the All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections.
Suvendu Oath Taking
The Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata saw a huge gathering as top BJP leaders and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states assembled for the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and several other senior leaders and dignitaries.
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The BJP projected the event as a significant political milestone, describing it as the start of a new political era in West Bengal following decades of rule by regional parties.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the new Chief Minister of West Bengal?
Who administered the oath of office to Suvendu Adhikari?
Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office to Suvendu Adhikari at the swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata.
How many other BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers alongside Suvendu Adhikari?
Five other BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the new West Bengal cabinet. These include Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtaniya, Nisith Pramanik, and Khudiram Tudu.
What is the significance of this new government in West Bengal?
This marks a historic shift in Bengal politics as the BJP has formed its first-ever government in the state after defeating the All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections.